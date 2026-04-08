Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Engaged: Romantic Proposal and a Dazzling Ring

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is engaged to Derek Green. The engagement, announced on Instagram, features a stunning ring estimated to be worth up to $335,000. The proposal took place in Mexico, amidst a romantic setting. The ring is a three-stone design with a central elongated cushion-cut diamond and emerald accents, reflecting current trends in engagement ring design.

Wedding bells are ringing for Gracie Hunt , the heiress to the Kansas City Chiefs fortune. The 27-year-old recently announced her engagement to Derek Green , just a year after publicly revealing their relationship. The proposal, a picturesque scene captured on her Instagram, unfolded during a family vacation in Mexico. Green, the son of former Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Green, orchestrated a romantic moment with a sea of candles, cacti, and flowers.

Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark and Tavia Hunt, arrived at the proposal in a stunning bridal-esque white halter-neck dress, but the real showstopper was undoubtedly the engagement ring. The couple's families, both deeply rooted in the world of professional football, are celebrating this union of two prominent families. The setting for the proposal was nothing short of magical, with a stage draped in white curtains and a candlelit walkway, providing an intimate space for the couple while their families looked on with joy and excitement. The families share a long history, as the couple knew each other for their entire lives. They reconnected in 2017 and have been inseparable ever since. Hunt often flaunts her lavish lifestyle online. \The engagement ring itself is a dazzling masterpiece, estimated to be worth between $200,000 and $335,000. According to Gemporia's gemstone expert Toby Cavill, the ring is a three-stone design featuring an elongated cushion-cut diamond as the center stone, flanked by two green emeralds. Cavill believes the central diamond is approximately four to five carats and set on a diamond band with emerald detailing. This design, according to Cavill, is very much on trend for 2026 brides, representing a blend of classic symbolism with a contemporary twist. The emeralds add a pop of color and make it immediately distinctive, he noted. The ring's design, a collaboration between Dallas-based jeweler Lyles DeGrazier and master jeweler Scott Polk, who also worked on Hunt's mother's ring, emphasizes personalization and meaningful design. The band features pave-set diamonds for additional brilliance. Cavill explained that the three-stone design represents the past, present, and future. Hunt's choice of ring showcases a trend toward personalized and meaningful designs that incorporate natural gemstones. \In her Instagram announcement, Hunt shared a verse from the Bible, Romans 8:28, expressing her faith and joy. The comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from family, friends, and notable figures, including Hunt's mother, Tavia, sports reporter Erin Andrews, and Randi Mahomes, the mother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The couple's history dates back to their childhood, having played together as babies during the Chiefs' Christmas parties, and their paths reconnected in adulthood. This engagement marks a significant milestone in their lives, blending personal happiness with their deep connections to the world of professional football. The proposal was a celebration of love, family, and the beginning of a new chapter for Gracie Hunt and Derek Green. The ring reflects the trend towards personalization and unique gemstone combinations that are popular in 2026





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Gracie Hunt Derek Green Engagement Kansas City Chiefs Engagement Ring

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