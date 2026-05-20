Child abuse ring victims suffered 'horrific ordeal' as social services failed to protect them

A report has found that social services missed opportunities to protect three children from a child abuse ring, leading to a decade-long ordeal of horrific sexual abuse and violence. The agencies involved accepted that opportunities to intervene had been missed and promised to implement the report's findings.

The people who were found guilty of abuse were (clockwise, from the centre): Iain Owens, Elaine Lannery, Scott Forbes, Paul Brannan, Lesley Williams, Barry Watson and John Clark.

Social services failed to step in and protect three children from a child abuse ring, a report has found. Services missed evidence about the youngsters' welfare, including one child having 12 rotten teeth removed before the age of five. The children also repeatedly missed medical appointments, were frequently in homeless accommodation and begged neighbours for food during their decade-long ordeal, according to a report commissioned by Glasgow's child protection committee.

The review followed the conviction in 2023 of seven people involved in the abuse at a property that became known as the 'beastie house' between 2012 and 2019. The agencies involved accepted that opportunities to intervene had been missed and promised to implement the report's findings. Three victims under the age of 13 were subjected to horrific sexual abuse and violence in the Glasgow drug den.

Police said the children had suffered 'unimaginable abuse', with the offences including rape, attempted murder and assault. Iain Owens, Elaine Lannery, Lesley Williams, Paul Brannan, Scott Forbes, Barry Watson and John Clark were found guilty of the abuse. In January last year they were jailed for between eight and 20 years and handed orders for lifelong restriction (OLRs), with a warning that they may never be released from prison. Child abuse ring victims suffered 'horrific ordeal'.

The learning review was carried out by a panel of experts and supported by Professor Alexis Jay, known for work on a grooming gangs report in England. Experts reviewed written records and files regarding the children – who went on to be abused by the group – and their interactions with social work and other agencies. The report covers a period spanning the birth of the children in the 2000s up until they were involved in the 2023 criminal trial.

Key information – including education staff being 'aware of 'talk' within the community about what local people knew/thought was happened within the house' – was not included in risk assessments, the report says. It continues: 'It is difficult to comprehend that the physical impact and damage caused by the abuse was not observed through professionals' routine contact with the children.

Staff who engaged with the review, who had reflected on this after the children's disclosures emerged, also struggled to understand this.

' The report says that services were unaware 'of the extent of the capacity to manipulate and deceive'. However, assessments did not take account of the youngsters' experiences or evidence that their needs were not being met. There is no doubt however that instances are highlighted where a range of professional agencies missed opportunities to intervene and protect the children who are at the centre of this report.

Colin Anderson, the independent chair of Glasgow's child protection committee, said a 'rigorous and ongoing audit' of child protection cases had been carried out after the case came to light





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Child Abuse Social Services Victims Conviction Opportunities To Intervene Report Glasgow Drug Den Horrific Abuse Opportunities To Protect Child Protection Committee Audit Rigorous Ongoing

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