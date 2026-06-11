Child Falls From Second-Floor Balcony in East London, Rescued by Stranger and Police Officer

A young girl in east London fell from a second-floor balcony and was rescued by a stranger and a police officer. The incident occurred on Ilford High Road on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the moment a small child fell from the second floor after climbing out of an open window above a pawnshop in east London.

The little girl in pink managed to hang on to the ledge for almost ten minutes before letting go and landing in the arms of a stranger and a police officer. Incredibly, the child was uninjured in the incident where she was caught by a member of the public on the balcony 15ft below along with a Met police officer. Police have confirmed the incident happened on Ilford High Road in east London on Tuesday afternoon.

It appears the child had climbed out of an open window and she then dangled there for nine minutes. A large crowd, several of whom decided to film the horrifying incident, gathered in the street below to watch. A Scotland Yard spokesman said: 'Officers were called to Ilford High Road at 3.23pm on Tuesday, June 9, following concerns for the safety of a child climbing onto a window ledge.

'The girl was brought to safety by 3.32pm by an attending officer and member of the public. They did not receive any injuries.

' A young girl was seen dangling from a window in Ilford, East London, on Tuesday afternoon and stayed there for nearly ten minutes before falling. The police officer and a member of the public caught the child and she was taken back inside the property. Police confirmed that no one was injured There was panic in Ilford when the young girl was seen dangling above a pawnbrokers shop while clutching desperately to the ledge of the balcony.

Dozens of anxious onlookers gathered beneath a window in London today as they watched the rescue of a young girl stuck hanging from a second floor balcony. Neighbours could be seen moving their laundry out of the way and a woman on the floor below tried to get out of her window to catch the girl. The tense crowd that had gathered at the scene could be heard shouting to the woman 'Left! Left!

' as she inched closer to the child. At that moment, a police officer and a shirtless man rush from the adjoining terraced houses. Acting quickly, the pair position themselves beneath the girl with their arms outstretched prepared to catch her. The girl loses grip and is quickly grabbed by the officer and man, as the crowd applaud the pair.

A police officer and a man dramatically rescued the girl as they rushed to the scene seconds before the child fell The girl is then taken back into the property through the second floor window. Many social media viewers raised concerns about the safeguarding of the child, whose age is not known





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Child Falls Balcony Rescued Police Officer Stranger East London Tuesday Afternoon Ilford High Road

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