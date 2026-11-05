Child Found Dead At Munich Eden Hotel Wolff Amid Murder-Suicide Probe

Police investigate a homicide at the Eden Hotel Wolff near Munich Central Station after a 13-year-old boy was found dead beside an injured woman believed to be his mother.

Munich police launched a homicide investigation on the morning of the incident after discovering the body of a 13-year-old boy and a seriously injured woman at the Eden Hotel Wolff. The discovery occurred at approximately 9.40 am near Munich's main railway station, prompting an immediate response from detectives and forensic specialists.

Details Of The Hotel Discovery

German newspaper Bild reported that the injured woman is the mother of the deceased child, alleging that she killed her son before attempting to take her own life. While Bild provided these specific details, Munich police have not officially confirmed the relationship between the woman and the boy, nor have they validated the murder-suicide theory presented by the newspaper.

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Der Spiegel confirmed that police officials declined to verify the relationship or the specific sequence of events reported by Bild. A police spokesperson speaking to the German Press Agency refused to comment on the suspected motive or the nature of the relationship between the two individuals found at the scene.

Official Statements And Timeline

Initial police reports mistakenly identified the child as 12 years old before issuing a correction to state his age was 13. The four-star Eden Hotel Wolff, located on Arnulfstrasse, was founded in 1890 and sits directly opposite Munich Central Station. The establishment features more than 200 rooms along with on-site restaurant and wellness facilities.

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A spokeswoman for the Munich homicide squad stated that investigators are examining all possible circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel to reconstruct the events that led to the tragedy. No potential suspects have been identified or arrested at this stage.

Injuries And Forensic Investigation

The injured woman, described by officers as a relative of the boy, was transported to a hospital for treatment. Forensic experts attended the scene to collect evidence while a crisis intervention team provided support to a hotel employee who was present during the incident.

Police have not disclosed specific details regarding the injuries sustained by the woman or confirmed if any other individuals were harmed. The focus remains on establishing the exact cause of death for the 13-year-old boy through a scheduled post-mortem examination. Investigations remain ongoing as authorities work to determine the full scope of the events.

Media reports indicate that the scene was secured shortly after the initial call at 9.40 am. Detectives continue to analyze security camera footage and witness accounts to build a comprehensive case file. The identity of the injured woman has not been publicly released by Munich authorities.