Child Killer Stabbed 25 Times in Prison Cell Attack Before Being Put to Bed, Court Hears

Kyle Bevan, a convicted child murderer, was stabbed 25 times by three fellow inmates in his cell at HMP Wakefield. The attackers then arranged his body in bed and left him to bleed to death. His death was discovered the next morning. The trial has begun at Leeds Crown Court, with the defendants denying murder.

A convicted child killer was systematically stabbed 25 times in his prison cell in an attack that lasted almost five minutes before his assailants tucked him into bed and left him to bleed to death, a court has heard.

Kyle Bevan, 33, was found dead in his cell at the maximum-security HMP Wakefield in November last year. He was serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 28 years for the murder of his stepdaughter, Leeds Crown Court was told. Prosecutors allege that Bevan was followed into his cell by three fellow inmates: Lee Newell, 57, Mark Fellows, 45, and David Taylor, 63.

The attack was swift and brutal, with Bevan suffering at least 30 injuries, including fatal wounds to his heart and major blood vessels. One stab wound was so severe it damaged bone. The defendants then left the cell, with CCTV footage capturing them in what prosecutors described as a satisfied, job-done mood.

They did not leave immediately, however; they took the time to arrange Bevan's body in his bed, pulling the covers over him as if he were asleep, before calmly departing. Bevan's body was not discovered until the following morning during routine roll call. Opening the case at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, prosecutor Jason Pitter KC detailed the chilling sequence of events. He stated, Four minutes and 39 seconds - that is how long it took.

That is the length of time between Kyle Bevan entering his cell at Wakefield Prison, immediately followed by the defendants, his fellow prisoners, one after the other: Lee Newell, Mark Fellows, and David Taylor. The prosecution contends that they followed him in there with real purpose, and that purpose was to kill him.

The court heard that tensions were high at HMP Wakefield, where 77 percent of inmates are classified as vulnerable prisoners, many convicted of crimes with particular moral repugnancy, including offenses against children. However, so-called main prisoners were allowed to freely interact with these vulnerable prisoners. The prosecution noted that the main prisoners had become a different caliber of inmate, including those involved in serious gangland offenses and murder.

After the attack, prison guards discovered a makeshift weapon - a folded piece of metal - hidden behind a television, which was found to have Bevan's blood on it. Additional weapons were found secreted in a container of chili sauce in Taylor's cell. During his transfer out of the prison, Taylor allegedly shouted to Newell, Nice working with you and the Ice Man, referring to Fellows by his nickname.

Pitter asked the jury, What was the work that they had done together with the Ice Man? We say that was the killing of Bevan and them operating together to do it. The trial continues, with the three defendants denying murder. The case has drawn attention to the conditions and management of vulnerable prisoners within the UK prison system, raising questions about safety and segregation.

Bevan's crime was heinous: he murdered his partner's daughter, a young child, in a brutal attack that shocked the nation. His own death has now sparked a new legal battle, as the justice system seeks to determine whether his killers acted out of vigilante justice or premeditated murder. The jury will have to weigh the evidence, including the CCTV footage, forensic analysis, and the testimony of prison staff and inmates.

As the trial unfolds, it promises to shed light on the dark underbelly of prison life, where even the most dangerous criminals can become victims, and where the line between justice and revenge becomes blurred





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Prison Murder Child Killer HMP Wakefield Vigilante Justice Court Trial

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