Kent County Council reports a surge in unaccompanied minors crossing to Britain, while French charities warn of exploitation and rights violations in Dunkirk safe houses.

Unaccompanied child migrants in northern France face a dangerous dilemma between state protection and the lure of human smuggling networks seeking to exploit them for passage to Britain. Safe houses operated by the Nord Department in France confiscate mobile phones to block contact with traffickers, yet officials admit that more than 90 percent of these minors will eventually escape custody to rejoin coastal gangs.

Safe House Protocols and High Escape Rates

The regional Nord Department council, which oversees these shelters, confirms that by Christmas, the majority of children housed in these anonymous two-story buildings will leave early. They return to the coast near Dunkirk and Calais, where sprawling shanty camps operate sixty miles away from the safe houses. These locations serve as hubs for smuggling gangs that tout Channel boat trips or lorry rides to Kent.

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Children housed in the Nord Department facilities are stripped of their telecommunications devices. This protocol aims to prevent trafficking syndicates from contacting vulnerable minors to arrange crossings to the United Kingdom. Despite these restrictions, the council acknowledges a crisis of unaccompanied children who prefer staying near the Channel. A Nord Department official told the Mail that authorities struggle to override the individual choices of minors who wish to remain near the coast.

Surge in Crossings Reported by Kent County Council

Kent County Council released figures this week showing that nearly 300 unaccompanied children crossed the English Channel in just over a month. These recent arrivals join a total of 2,182 youngsters who reached the UK alone during the first ten months of the current year. The Mail first highlighted this new surge in late October, noting that the trend is worsening rather than stabilizing.

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The children arriving in Kent come from a myriad of African and Middle Eastern nations. Many of these minors are only 13 years old when they attempt the crossing. The methods of transport vary, with some arriving on small boats and others hiding inside lorries destined for British ports. The consistent increase in these arrivals has prompted urgent discussions among local authorities and charitable organizations.

Charities Alarm Over Exploitation and Rights Violations

French refugee charities have sounded the alarm regarding the treatment of these minors, citing recent random checks at shanty camps that identified 769 children without parents or carers. Among this group, 138 were girls, and 30 were under the age of 14. Charities insist these figures represent only a fraction of the true number of children on the north French coast.

At an emergency hearing in Lille, northern France, Paris-based lawyer Emma Eliakim stated that hundreds of children have been at the mercy of smugglers since the beginning of 2026. The hearing highlighted claims that the Nord Department has abandoned these children and ignored their human rights. Charities argue that the phone ban at safe houses leaves minors vulnerable to being targeted by gangs to sell them for crossings or lure them into crime.

Risks of Prostitution and Drug Trafficking in Camps

Charities oppose the current phone ban, arguing it prevents minors from seeking help and isolates them from legitimate support networks. They demand that lone youngsters be re-housed at a center nearer Dunkirk, directly under the observation of the gangs touting journeys to the UK in the port's migrant encampment. The charities warn that without intervention, gangs will continue to exploit these children for prostitution and drug running to fund the £1,500 per head fare for smuggled crossings.

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Investigations have revealed young African teenage girls hovering near the main Dunkirk shanty camp at a petrol station. This location has become an informal and dangerous red light zone where staff report that youngsters sell their bodies to earn money for boat or lorry crossings. Young boys, meanwhile, have become drug runners in the camps, while others sell knives and machetes on street corners to procure funds.

The charity 'Youth in Exile' is currently operating in France to try and protect these youngsters from prostitution and drug gangs. Despite these efforts, the scale of the crisis remains vast. The charities insist that the current system fails to protect minors from the tentacles of human-smuggling gangs, leaving them in a state of constant peril as they await their chance to cross the Channel.