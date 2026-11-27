A multi-cohort study of 1,663 mother-child pairs reveals that childhood diet quality tracked into adolescence is the strongest predictor of lower metabolic syndrome risk, surpassing maternal prenatal diet influence.

A comprehensive longitudinal study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition reveals that diet quality during childhood and adolescence is a more significant predictor of cardiometabolic health than maternal diet during pregnancy. The research, involving 1,663 mother-child pairs, demonstrates that healthy eating patterns established early in life and maintained through teenage years strongly correlate with reduced metabolic syndrome risk scores.

Adolescent Dietary Tracking Outweighs Prenatal Influence

The core finding indicates that diet quality tracked from childhood through adolescence serves as a stronger determinant of future metabolic health than maternal diet quality alone. Researchers found that offspring who maintained higher adherence to healthy and sustainable dietary recommendations during their formative years exhibited significantly lower metabolic syndrome risk scores in adolescence. This suggests that while prenatal nutrition is important, the dietary habits formed and sustained during childhood and teenage years play a dominant role in long-term cardiovascular and metabolic outcomes.

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Multi-National HELIX Cohort Study Design

The investigation utilized data from the Human Early Life Exposome HELIX project, a large-scale observational study encompassing six population-based birth cohorts. Participating institutions included the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, the Barcelona Institute for Global Health ISGlobal, Vytautas Magnus University, and the Bradford Institute for Health Research. The study spanned seven countries, including France, Greece, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, and the United Kingdom, providing a diverse and robust dataset for analysis.

The research team administered food frequency questionnaires to collect detailed dietary intake data at three critical developmental stages. These stages included pregnancy, childhood between ages five and twelve years, and adolescence between ages twelve and eighteen years. By collecting data across this extended timeline, the researchers could trace how eating patterns evolved and persisted over more than a decade of development.

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HSEI Score Methodology and Nutritional Indices

To quantify diet quality, the researchers developed the Healthy and Sustainable Eating Index HSEI, which incorporates both health and sustainability metrics. The index was based on dietary recommendations from the participating HELIX countries, the Mediterranean diet, World Health Organization guidance, the EAT-Lancet Planetary Health Diet, and the Nordic Nutrition Recommendations. Scores ranged from zero to one hundred, with higher values indicating greater adherence to these comprehensive standards.

The maternal HSEI score was calculated based on the intake frequencies of seven specific food groups. These groups included pulses, vegetables, fruits, bread and cereals, fish and seafood, meat and meat products, and dairy products. For children and adolescents, the index added sweets as an eighth food group to better reflect the dietary habits of younger populations.

Participant Demographics and Dietary Consumption Patterns

The study analyzed 1,663 mother-child pairs, with 864 offspring participating in the adolescent follow-up phase. The average age of mothers during pregnancy was thirty-one years, while children were eight years old and adolescents were fifteen years old during their respective data collection periods. These demographics provided a clear snapshot of family dietary structures across different life stages.

Analysis of consumption patterns revealed distinct variations across the lifespan. Meat consumption peaked during adolescence, averaging approximately ten times per week, while fruit and vegetable intake was highest during pregnancy. Dairy products were consumed frequently across all periods, whereas pulses were consumed approximately once per week. Notably, children consumed sweets more frequently than adolescents, indicating a shift in dietary choices as participants aged.

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Cardiometabolic Markers and Health Outcomes

Researchers measured key cardiometabolic health markers to assess risk profiles. These included Body Mass Index BMI, waist-to-height ratio, fat mass percentage estimated via bioelectrical impedance analysis, and specific blood lipid levels. Blood samples were collected to measure triglycerides, total cholesterol, insulin, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol HDL-C levels.

The metabolic syndrome MetS score was computed as a continuous measure of cardiometabolic risk. This score integrated HDL-C, waist circumference, blood pressure, insulin, and triglycerides to provide a comprehensive view of metabolic health. A higher score indicated a less favorable metabolic health profile, though it did not establish a clinical diagnosis of metabolic syndrome. Statistical models adjusted for potential confounders to explore the associations between these dietary scores and the measured health markers.

Dietary Score Disparities Across Developmental Stages

Among participants with available dietary scores, mothers had the highest average HSEI score of 62.8 out of 100. This was higher than the scores for children, which averaged 58.0, and adolescents, which averaged 55.2. These figures indicate that adherence to healthy and sustainable dietary recommendations was greatest during pregnancy and tended to decline as children entered adolescence. This decline correlates with the observed increase in meat and sweet consumption during the teenage years.

HSEI scores differed significantly across the participating cohorts, highlighting the impact of regional dietary cultures and local food availability on nutritional quality. The study underscores the importance of targeted interventions during childhood and adolescence to counteract the natural drift away from optimal dietary patterns. By focusing on these critical periods, public health initiatives may better prevent the onset of metabolic syndrome and related chronic diseases in early adulthood.