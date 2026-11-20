Amanda Mathewson receives a two-year prison sentence for willfully neglecting 27 children in Dunfermline. The case reveals systemic failures by the Care Inspectorate and long-term trauma for affected families.

Childminder Amanda Mathewson, 55, has been sentenced to two years in prison after admitting to willfully neglecting, abandoning, and exposing children to potential unnecessary suffering or injury. The conviction followed the discovery of 27 children left alone in her Dunfermline home on August 26, 2024, marking one of the most severe breaches of child safeguarding in recent Scottish legal history.

Discovery of Severe Neglect and Abandonment

The crisis unfolded when concerned parents discovered that their children were missing from a scheduled school run. Suspecting foul play or severe oversight, the parents approached Mathewson's residence and found the front door unlocked. Upon entering, they encountered a scene of chaotic abandonment where more than two dozen young children were left entirely unsupervised.

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Under a kitchen table, a distraught two-year-old child cowered in tears. Additional children were hidden away in a utility room, while five primary-aged children were locked out in the garden. The situation was further compounded by the presence of Mathewson's own two tiny children, who were shut inside a bedroom with nine other abandoned babies and toddlers.

As the father descended the stairs carrying two of the little ones, Mathewson suddenly returned. A doorbell camera recorded that she had been absent for more than 30 minutes, which was the second time that day she had left the premises without supervision for the vulnerable group. When she entered, she made eye contact with the parent who had just discovered the children.

The father described Mathewson's reaction as the moment her "soul just left her body." He noted that she looked like a child caught in the act of wrongdoing. He confronted her immediately, asking how many laws she had broken in that house. Mathewson later admitted to the court, "God knows what could have happened to those kids," acknowledging the catastrophic risk she had imposed on the group.

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Court Proceedings and Licensing Violations

Mathewson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court earlier this month to face charges regarding her conduct. She pleaded guilty to willfully neglecting and abandoning the children, as well as exposing them to potential injury to their health. The court proceedings highlighted the massive discrepancy between the number of children she was caring for and her legal licensing limits.

On the day of the arrest, Mathewson was responsible for 27 children. Among them, 15 were under the age of 12, 10 were under primary age, and two were under one year old. However, her license strictly permitted her to look after a maximum of eight children under 12. This license also capped the number of children under primary age at three and restricted her to caring for only one child under the age of one.

The volume of children present on that day represented more than triple the legal limit for her primary-age cohort. This systemic violation occurred over a charging period that lasted from September 30, 2023, to August 27, 2024. During this time, authorities identified more than 50 children across approximately 40 different families who had used Mathewson's services.

The severity of the neglect was evident in the conditions found by the parents. One child discovered on the day of the arrest was a girl with significant developmental disabilities who had a history of prior neglect. Two other children were found strapped into prams for extended periods, indicating a total lack of appropriate engagement or care during Mathewson's absences.

Long-Term Psychological Impact on Victims

The aftermath of the incident has left deep psychological scars on the affected children and their families. Parents are currently consumed by misplaced guilt and fear regarding the long-term impact on their offspring. Young children who were in Mathewson's care continue to endure night terrors and potential long-term trauma that may not be fully realized for years.

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Court reports detailed specific instances of distress experienced by the victims. One child developed a heightened sense of responsibility for the safety of his younger siblings, an inappropriate burden for his age. Another child described being strapped into a buggy for a long time, during which the straps became caught around his neck when he tried to slip underneath them. A different child had to intervene to release him.

Behavioral changes persist among the victims. One girl refuses to come out of her bedroom without explicit permission, while others have become clingy and untrusting of adults. The emotional toll extends to the parents as well, with some having given up their jobs because they can no longer trust their children's safety with others. The families' anxiety lingers, prompting a lawyer to explore legal action to prevent such outrages in the future.

Failures of Oversight and Regulatory Gaps

The case has shattered public confidence in childminding and exposed critical failures in the official oversight mechanisms. The deception by Amanda Mathewson went undetected for almost a year, raising serious questions about the efficacy of regulatory inspections. It was only the serendipitous discovery by the parents that stopped the charade, leaving families to wonder how long the neglect would have continued otherwise.

Compounding the anger of the affected families, it was revealed that an employee of the Care Inspectorate had been alerting Mathewson ahead of unannounced inspections. This breach of protocol meant that opportunities to catch her in the act were missed on multiple occasions. The watchdog failed to act upon concerns even after a specific complaint was lodged in June 2024.

The June 2024 complaint detailed breaches of the ratio of carers to children and a lack of proper monitoring of children upstairs. This warning came two months before Mathewson's arrest, highlighting a critical gap between reported concerns and regulatory action. The incident has prompted a re-evaluation of how childminding licenses are monitored and how whistleblower information is processed by oversight bodies.

As Mathewson begins her two-year prison sentence, the 40 families involved continue to navigate the complex process of recovery and legal accountability. The case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within private childminding arrangements and the urgent need for robust, unannounced regulatory enforcement to protect the most vulnerable members of society.