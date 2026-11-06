Childminder Jailed for Neglecting Dozens of Children in Dunfermline

Amanda Mathewson received a two-year prison sentence for wilful neglect and deception involving up to 27 children in Fife between 2023 and 2024.

Amanda Mathewson, a 55-year-old childminder, has been sentenced to two years in prison for wilfully neglecting and abandoning children under her care. The offences occurred at multiple addresses in Dunfermline and other locations in Fife between September 7, 2023, and August 26, 2024.

Gross Neglect of Twenty-Seven Children

Mathewson was found to be caring for up to 27 children at a single time, far exceeding the regulatory limit of eight. Some youngsters were discovered left unsupervised in gardens, while others were confined to upstairs rooms, with several strapped into prams. The victims included children under the age of 16, with some infants being less than one year old.

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The conditions at the property were described as distressing for the minors involved. Police discovered children left alone in rooms, screaming, after neighbors intervened. When officers arrested Mathewson in August 2024, she had 15 children under the age of 12, ten children under primary school age, and two infants in her care. This arrangement violated strict licensing rules that permitted only six children under 12 and a maximum of one infant.

Systematic Deception of Parents and Officials

Mathewson implemented a series of calculated measures to deceive parents and regulatory bodies about the number of children she was supervising. She required parents to text her before collecting their children to mask the presence of others. She also kept additional children hidden inside rooms during pickup times and played loud music to prevent parents from hearing the overcrowding.

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Parents reported that children often returned home in dirty nappies and were frequently deprived of adequate food and water. Despite these issues, Mathewson presented a different image in public. She was seen attending a church Christmas party with only three children, despite having nine in her care that day. She also participated in a sports day and a visit to the Dunfermline fire station with fewer children than she was responsible for.

Court Proceedings and Sentencing Details

Mathewson pleaded guilty to wilful neglect, abandonment, and exposing children to unnecessary suffering or injury to their health. The sentencing hearing took place on Friday at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, where Sheriff John MacRitchie delivered the two-year prison term. Mathewson appeared in court wearing a black dress and displayed no visible emotion during the proceedings.

The case gained significant attention from the local community, with dozens of parents attending the sentencing in person. An additional 20 individuals watched the proceedings via an online feed, reflecting the widespread concern among families who had entrusted their children to Mathewson over the years.

Contradictory Regulatory Reports and Next Steps

Ironically, Mathewson had received a glowing report from the Care Inspectorate just weeks before her offending intensified. Following an unannounced inspection on August 7, 2023, she was rated very good on all measures. The inspectorate praised her for providing a comfortable, welcoming, and homely environment characterized by warmth and kindness.

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The inspection report explicitly stated that Mathewson operated a service in a residential area of Dunfermline, Fife, in compliance with limits of eight children. This favorable assessment stands in stark contrast to the reality of neglect and deception that was later uncovered. The legal process for Mathewson is now complete with the imposition of the jail sentence.