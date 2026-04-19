Children Hilariously Roast Dad During School Run, Unearthing Ancient Communication Methods

A London father's attempt to drive his children to school turned into an unexpected comedic session as his kids, aged nine and six, relentlessly teased him about his age and the perceived ancient era in which his parents met. The viral video captures a hilarious exchange where the children question communication methods before smartphones and even joke about their parents attending the Queen's coronation.

The daily school run, often a rushed affair filled with last-minute preparations and sleepy sighs, took a decidedly humorous turn for London resident Tay Kabs. What began as a typical drive to drop off his children, nine-year-old Maliya and six-year-old TJ, for their first day back after the Easter holidays, quickly devolved into a full-blown comedic roast orchestrated by his own offspring.

The children, already engaged in a conversation about the ages of their friends' parents, turned their analytical gaze towards their father, initiating a barrage of witty and increasingly absurd questions. Maliya, with a nine-year-old's insatiable curiosity, kicked off the interrogation by asking her father when he and her mother first met. Tay, perhaps sensing a slight shift in the atmosphere but likely not anticipating the comedic storm that was brewing, responded truthfully that they were around twelve years old. This revelation appeared to be a monumental shock to Maliya, whose young mind struggled to comprehend the concept of meeting someone at such a tender age, especially considering she was only three years younger. The incredulity escalated when Maliya inquired about the duration of her parents' relationship, to which Tay replied 23 years. This seemingly straightforward answer opened a Pandora's Box of comedic possibilities in the children's minds. Driven by their modern sensibilities, Maliya questioned how her parents managed to communicate and maintain their relationship in an era before the ubiquitous presence of smartphones. Her younger sibling, TJ, joined the fray with a precocious suggestion, imagining their father utilizing a quill pen and inkwell, complete with a feather, for communication. The children erupted into peals of laughter, thoroughly enjoying their father's bewildered reactions. The roast, however, was far from over; it was merely warming up. The relentless questioning continued, with the children playfully imagining their parents' lives in a bygone era. Maliya then posed the question of whether her parents had been invited to the Queen's coronation and what attire they might have worn, further highlighting the generational gap in their perception. Adding another layer of comedic absurdity, Maliya referenced biblical figures, suggesting that her parents had a double date with Mary and Joseph, a whimsical and hilarious comparison that underscored the children's imaginative humor. Tay, maintaining a straight face throughout this onslaught of playful accusations and fanciful scenarios, admitted that he was simply trying his best to endure the roasting. He explained that with his children, one never knows what they will come up with next, and he chose to let the camera roll, hoping to maintain his composure through the entire ordeal. The video of this exchange has since gone viral, amassing an impressive 1.9 million favorites and over 61,000 comments, testament to its widespread appeal. Online viewers have lauded the children's quick wit and intelligence, with many expressing admiration for Tay's parenting. Comments ranged from playful acknowledgments of the children's aggressive teasing, such as 'YOOOO. These kids be out for blood,' to genuine praise for their sharp minds, with one user stating, 'Okay but also proud parent moment that they were throwing all the most educational shade.' Tay himself shared that this kind of banter is a daily occurrence in their household, emphasizing his role as their dad but also their primary target for humor. He expressed joy that people are enjoying the video and attributes his children's confidence and quick wit to their natural personalities. Humor, it is evident, plays a crucial role in the Kabs' family dynamic, providing a much-needed counterbalance to the chaos that often accompanies raising young children. Tay concluded by highlighting that laughter is essential for maintaining balance within the family, especially with children at this age, and that these spontaneous moments of amusement are an integral part of their everyday reality





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