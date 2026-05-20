A study led by Murdoch University found that children of parents with severe mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder, are more likely to experience cognitive difficulties. The largest systematic review of its kind analyzed data from 109 studies worldwide, involving more than 1.5 million people, to identify patterns in cognitive abilities among children.

A new study by Murdoch University has found that children of parents with severe mental illness experience cognitive difficulties . It is a systematic review of 109 studies worldwide involving 1.5 million people.

The study identified patterns in cognitive abilities among children of parents with severe mental illness. Children with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder parents showed substantial lower performance in areas such as general cognition, language, IQ, memory, attention, and problem-solving skills. While there's no guarantee that all children will experience cognitive difficulties, the findings encourage understanding and supportive responses rather than stigma. The study highlights the importance of family-centered mental health care and early developmental screening.

The research was a collaboration between Murdoch University and various other institutions





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Murdoch University Cognitive Difficulties Severe Mental Illness Schizophrenia Bipolar Disorder Major Depressive Disorder

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