Dame Rachel de Souza urges the government to replace failing education providers at Feltham, Werrington, and Wetherby to meet legal requirements for youth detainees.

Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children's Commissioner for England, has issued a scathing critique of the educational standards within the nation's youth custodial system, declaring that decades of systemic failure have left vulnerable children with insufficient learning opportunities. Her latest report identifies severe deficiencies in teaching quality and contact hours at three major Young Offender Institutions, prompting urgent calls for structural reform and the immediate removal of underperforming education contractors. The findings expose a critical gap between legal entitlements and the reality faced by detained minors, highlighting an urgent need for government intervention to restore educational rights for this marginalized demographic.

Inadequate Learning Hours And Legal Violations

The investigation revealed that some boys housed within the Young Offender Institutions system are receiving fewer than six hours of formal education per week, a figure that falls drastically below statutory mandates. During the assessment period spanning from September 2025 to August, children detained at Feltham Prison received an average of only 5.9 hours of instruction weekly. Across the broader network of facilities, including Werrington and Wetherby, the average time spent in education ranged from a low of 5.9 hours to a high of 12.8 hours per week.

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These figures are in direct conflict with legal requirements stipulating that children aged 16 and under, as well as 17-year-olds with special educational needs and disabilities, are entitled to 15 hours of education weekly. The data indicates that a significant portion of the youth population in custody is being denied the baseline level of schooling mandated by law, effectively hindering their academic progression and future prospects during their time in custody.

Government Response And Contract Termination Calls

Youth Justice Minister Jake Richards commissioned the review after becoming aware of the widespread concerns regarding the state of youth education, describing the current standards as completely unacceptable. The minister confirmed that the government intends to respond fully to all recommendations contained in the report before the end of the current calendar year. This timeline suggests a rapid legislative or administrative push to address the identified failures before the holiday period begins.

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Dame Rachel de Souza has explicitly recommended that the government end the existing education contracts at the three institutions immediately. She argues that current providers must be replaced with outstanding education providers who possess a proven track record in excellence, particularly in teaching pupils with challenging behaviors. The proposal aims to shift the focus from mere containment to effective pedagogical engagement tailored to the complex needs of detained youth.

Systemic Barriers And Workforce Challenges

The report acknowledges that Young Offender Institutions present complex and challenging environments that exacerbate educational difficulties. Many children held in these facilities suffer from special educational needs or disabilities and have previously been excluded from mainstream schools. Factors such as violence, restrictive separation arrangements, limited time out of cells, and logistical difficulties in moving children across large prison sites significantly disrupt learning and reduce access to education.

Furthermore, the review highlighted severe difficulties in recruiting and retaining qualified education staff within the custodial sector. Education personnel reported that their salaries, pension benefits, and holiday allowances are less favorable than those of their counterparts in mainstream education. This disparity has led to a workforce comprised of individuals with limited experience, some of whom are still working towards necessary teaching qualifications, thereby compromising the overall quality of instruction provided to students.

Future Policy Directions And Security Concerns

Dame Rachel de Souza has long advocated for the closure of Young Offender Institutions, arguing that smaller, therapeutic care settings would better serve the children in their care. However, she emphasized that until such systemic changes are implemented, the existing facilities must provide the education, skills, and support necessary for young people to rebuild their lives. This dual approach underscores the urgency of immediate remedial action alongside long-term strategic reform.

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Concurrently, broader security concerns within the youth justice system have come to light. A separate report by Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor, published in September, found that violence is a pervasive feature of daily life in youth custody, with more than a third of children reporting feeling unsafe. Youth Justice Minister Jake Richards is scheduled to give evidence to the Justice Committee's inquiry into children and young adults in the secure estate next Tuesday, further indicating the high-level political attention this crisis is receiving.