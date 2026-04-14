Children's Nurse Struck Off Register for Serious Care Failings

A children's nurse in Northampton, Elizabeth Lennon, has been permanently removed from the nursing register after being found guilty of serious failings in her care of a vulnerable infant, 'Baby A'. The NMC panel cited multiple breaches of professional standards and an ongoing risk to patient safety.

A registered children's nurse, Elizabeth Lennon, formerly practicing in Northampton, has been permanently struck off the Nursing and Midwifery Council ( NMC ) register following a review of her care provided in March 2022. The decision, made by the NMC 's Fitness to Practise Committee, stems from serious failings in her treatment of a vulnerable infant, identified as 'Baby A.' The panel meticulously examined the evidence and concluded that Lennon's actions represented a significant breach of professional standards, posing an ongoing risk to patient safety and raising serious concerns among the public. The findings highlight a failure to adhere to fundamental nursing protocols, indicating a need for stringent adherence to established medical procedures and a commitment to patient wellbeing.

The NMC's investigation revealed several critical shortcomings in Lennon's care. Primarily, the panel cited failures to perform regular checks of the cannula's location, a critical procedure to ensure the safe and effective delivery of intravenous fluids. Furthermore, Lennon was found to have inadequately responded to repeated alarms from the infusion pump, a clear indicator that the flow of medication was being interrupted or that the system was experiencing issues. Most critically, the panel determined that Lennon failed to escalate her concerns regarding Baby A's condition when required, neglecting her responsibility to promptly inform senior colleagues or medical professionals about the infant's deteriorating health.

The initial response from the NMC involved a 12-month suspension, along with the requirement for Lennon to attend future hearings and submit a reflective statement addressing the findings. The subsequent extension of the suspension by an additional six months, whilst acknowledging some level of remorse, did not mitigate the severity of the initial findings.

Despite Lennon's reflective statement indicating how she would manage similar situations differently in the future and her assertion that her actions, despite mistakes, were in Baby A's best interests, the panel ultimately concluded that the extent of her misconduct was not fully understood, nor its potential impact on colleagues and the wider nursing profession. This failure to fully grasp the severity of her actions and its potential adverse effects raised concerns of ongoing risk of repetition. The committee members found there was an 'ongoing risk of repetition,' leading to the decision to remove her from the NMC register, thereby preventing her from practicing as a nurse. This decision underscores the paramount importance of prioritizing patient safety, maintaining professional competence, and upholding the integrity of the nursing profession. The ruling emphasizes the need for nurses to consistently adhere to established protocols, promptly respond to medical emergencies, and escalate concerns when the well-being of patients is compromised. The case serves as a crucial reminder of the significant responsibilities and the potential consequences associated with failing to meet the required standards of care within the nursing profession, setting a clear precedent that patient safety is the ultimate priority.





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