Children under 12 banned from being left alone with XL Bullies

New restrictions on keeping banned breeds like XL Bullies and pitbulls with young children are set to be announced, with owners facing fines and having their dogs seized if they are convicted of the planned new offence.

Children under 12 will be banned from being left alone with dangerous dogs like XL Bullies under a new crackdown after a spate of attacks.

In new restrictions set to be announced today, banned breeds like Bullies and pitbulls will not be able to be left alone with young children. Owners who leave their perilous pooches with children in homes and other settings could face being hauled in front of courts. They face fines and having their dogs seized if they are convicted of the planned new offence, according to reports.

The new crackdown will come into effect on November 1 in an extension of existing restrictions on keeping an exempt dog of a banned breed. The move will be codified using a statutory instrument which is going to be put before Parliament on Tuesday. The breed was responsible for the deaths of 10-year-old Jack Lis in South Wales in 2021, and nine-month-old Jonte William Bluck last year.

XL Bullies were banned in 2024, but owners can still keep existing dogs if they hold an exemption certificate and adhere to strict conditions. Critics of the ban have argued that the breed is not dangerous and that the attacks are the fault of bad owners. The new restrictions aim to prevent further attacks and ensure public safety





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