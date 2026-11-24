Seven forestry workers and firefighters were convicted of starting deadly arson in Vina del Mar, Chile, killing 138 people. Sentencing is set for December 18 in the 2024 disaster.

Seven individuals, including firefighters and forestry workers, have been convicted for deliberately igniting the catastrophic wildfires that destroyed parts of Vina del Mar in Chile, resulting in the deaths of 138 people. On February 2, 2024, during the peak of the Southern Hemisphere summer, multiple blazes broke out simultaneously around the coastal city, located approximately 70 miles northwest of Santiago. The rapid spread of the flames was driven by extreme temperatures reaching around 40C and strong winds, which engulfed homes and vehicles with devastating speed.

Convictions Reveal Motive For Overtime Pay

Investigations concluded that the fires were not caused by natural conditions but were deliberately set by the defendants to generate additional overtime pay. Seven of the nine defendants were convicted of deadly arson, starting forest fires, and participating in a criminal conspiracy, according to the state prosecutor's office. Prosecutors have indicated that they will seek life sentences for the convicted men during the upcoming proceedings.

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The remaining two defendants in the case were acquitted of all charges, ending their involvement in the legal battle surrounding the disaster. This distinction highlights the specific evidence that linked the seven convicted individuals to the orchestration of the fires. The legal proceedings have now moved to the sentencing phase, where the final punishments for the convicted arsonists will be determined by the court.

Scope Of Destruction In Vina Del Mar

The Vina del Mar fires are recorded as the second-deadliest wildfires of the 21st century, surpassed only by the 2009 bushfires in southeastern Australia that killed at least 173 people. Authorities reported that approximately 16,000 of the city's 300,000 residents were directly affected by the catastrophe. The scale of the environmental damage was immense, with nearly 160,000 acres of land burned across the region.

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Infrastructure losses were severe, with at least 15,000 homes damaged and about 3,000 completely destroyed by the flames. Dramatic imagery captured residents and firefighters battling the blaze as satellite pictures revealed vast swathes of scorched land. The visual evidence of the devastation underscored the intensity of the event and the immediate threat it posed to the local population and their property.

Investigation Shifts Blame From Weather To Crime

Initially, authorities attributed the disaster to extreme weather conditions, citing high temperatures and strong winds as the primary causes. However, Chile's national defence chief, Daniel Muñoz, later stated that preliminary findings suggested the fires may have been deliberately set. He told ADN Radio that there were indications of patterns of behavior suggesting planning, orchestration, and organization behind the mega-fires.

While reports of fires started by unknown persons were initially noted, investigators found no evidence to support the theory of random acts. Instead, the PDI and the Public Ministry focused their investigations on the organized nature of the incidents. The shift in narrative from natural disaster to criminal conspiracy was pivotal in the prosecution's case against the defendants.

Upcoming Sentencing In December

Sentencing for the convicted individuals is scheduled for December 18, marking a critical juncture in the legal aftermath of the 2024 disaster. This date will see the court determine the final penalties for those found guilty of deadly arson and conspiracy. The outcome will likely reflect the severity of the crime and the loss of life caused by the deliberate ignition of the wildfires.

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The case has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of emergency responders and forestry workers in the arson. It raises questions about oversight and accountability within these professional groups. The convictions serve as a formal acknowledgment that the tragedy was man-made and driven by financial motive rather than environmental circumstances.