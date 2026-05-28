Chilean American Reunites with Birth Mother After 35 Years Amidst Stolen Adoption Scandal

Kyle Adler, who was trafficked from Chile as an infant during Pinochet's dictatorship, reunites with his biological mother after a years-long search aided by DNA testing and nonprofit groups. The emotional meeting highlights the legacy of illegal adoptions and the ongoing fight for family reunification.

Kyle Adler, a 36-year-old Chile an American man, discovered as an adult that he was stolen from his mother as a baby and trafficked through an illegal adoption ring during the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet .

More than three decades after being taken from his biological mother, Ana Maria Navarrete, Adler reunited with her in Chile earlier this year with the help of DNA testing and a nonprofit organization. He was adopted by an American family in 1990 and raised in a suburb outside Chicago. His adoptive parents, Mike and Connie Adler, were likely unaware of the trafficking network.

Navarrete, who was 19 and working at a fish shop when her nine-month-old son disappeared, was told by a caregiver that an American couple had adopted him through a local priest. Investigators later linked the disappearance to a wider ring involving judges, doctors, and officials. The Chilean government estimates over 20,000 children were taken from poor or Indigenous families during the Pinochet era.

Adler's search began in 2017 after finding a Facebook group run by Nos Buscamos, and he received further assistance from Connecting Roots through DNA testing and genealogy research. A DNA test confirmed his relationship with Navarrete. During his trip to Chile, he visited his birthplace hospital, obtained his original birth certificate, and met siblings he never knew.

The reunion was emotionally complex, reopening trauma for Navarrete, who expressed the pain of briefly finding her son only to have him leave again. Adler described feeling a sense of belonging and compassion, hoping the reunion will help both heal. The story highlights the ongoing impact of state-sponsored child trafficking during a dark period in Chile's history and the work of organizations to reunite families. It also underscores themes of identity, family, and resilience.

Adler's adoptive parents provided love and opportunity, but his journey illustrates the deep loss experienced by birth families and the complicated emotions for adoptees navigating dual identities. The case reflects broader issues of justice and reconciliation in Chile, where many families continue to search for stolen children. The use of DNA technology and nonprofit networks offers a path to healing, but the emotional toll remains significant for all involved.

As Adler stated, the reunion allowed him to see 'who my people are,' emphasizing the enduring power of biological connections despite decades of separation. This narrative serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost of political oppression and the enduring quest for truth and family





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Chile Adoption Trafficking Pinochet Stolen Children DNA Testing Family Reunification Nonprofit Organizations Human Rights Abuses Adoptee Search

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