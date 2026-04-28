China Blocks Meta's Acquisition of AI Startup Manus, Signaling Tightening Control Over Strategic Technologies

Beijing prohibits foreign investment in Manus, a Chinese AI company, to prevent Western ownership of domestic AI technology. The move reflects China's strict stance on strategic tech control, while Meta continues its AI expansion despite regulatory hurdles. Meanwhile, South Africa retracts an AI-drafted policy, and Microsoft solidifies its partnership with OpenAI.

China 's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country's foreign investment regulator, has announced that Beijing has prohibited foreign investment in the Manus project, a Chinese AI startup, in accordance with national laws and regulations.

The decision follows an investigation into Manus, which had relocated its headquarters to Singapore to bypass Chinese regulatory scrutiny and attract international capital. The move caught the attention of Meta, the social media giant, which had expressed interest in acquiring the company.

However, the Chinese government intervened, blocking the transaction to prevent Chinese AI technology from falling into Western hands. This decision underscores Beijing's commitment to maintaining control over strategic technologies, particularly AI, which both China and the U.S. view as a critical asset. Restrictions on foreign investments in key technologies are not uncommon globally, but China's action sends a clear message that it will not tolerate local companies shifting operations abroad to evade domestic regulations.

Meanwhile, Meta continues to invest heavily in AI, recently signing a deal for tens of millions of AWS Graviton cores to bolster its AI infrastructure. Despite its advancements, Meta has yet to launch a consumer-facing AI product, though its AI-driven advertising and product engagement strategies have proven successful. The company remains far from achieving CEO Mark Zuckerberg's vision of a 'personal superintelligence' to assist users in daily life.

Elsewhere, South Africa recently withdrew an AI policy after discovering that its drafting process had been assisted by AI, which inadvertently included fabricated citations. Additionally, Microsoft and OpenAI have formalized their partnership, signaling a deeper collaboration in AI development





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