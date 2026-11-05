China Denies Artillery Shell in Papua New Guinea Was Wine Bottle

Chinese officials claim a 32kg object found in Port Moresby is a wine bottle, while Papua New Guinea police treat it as a potential live artillery shell.

A suspected 32kg artillery shell discovered inside a commercial shipping container at a construction site in the capital city of Port Moresby has triggered a diplomatic row between Beijing and Port Moresby. Four Chinese nationals were arrested by local police on Friday following the discovery of the object, which has been described by authorities as a serious safety hazard and a potential live military device. The incident has drawn international attention due to the conflicting narratives provided by Chinese officials and local law enforcement regarding the nature of the item.

Conflicting Reports on 32kg Object

Papua New Guinea Police Commissioner David Manning characterized the find as a very concerning discovery and confirmed that police acted quickly upon receiving information that the artillery round had been located. He stated that the area was immediately secured to prevent any risk of harm to the surrounding population, allowing police and military explosive disposal experts to examine the device. The experts then safely moved the object to be stored in a secure facility, rejecting suggestions that the item was merely a dummy or safe prop.

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Beijing Claims It Is Wine Bottle

On Wednesday, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation cited unnamed sources who identified the item as an unexploded Chinese Type 59 130mm artillery projectile containing explosives and a fuse, a classification that has not been independently verified. Despite this, Beijing's embassy dismissed the reports in a Facebook post on Tuesday, insisting the object was a shell-shaped wine bottle and posed no danger at all. The Chinese embassy declared it virtually impossible for an illegal military-grade artillery shell to be smuggled from China to Papua New Guinea, citing exceptionally strict national controls on firearms and describing the country as among the safest in the world.

Public Skepticism and Legal Actions

The official explanation from the Chinese embassy drew widespread skepticism from online observers and local media outlets, with critics questioning the plausibility of the claim. One user pointed out that no labels identifying the object as a wine bottle were visible, while another asked what sort of wine bottle would weigh 32 kilograms. The local newspaper the Post-Courier reported that authorities are actively investigating whether the object is a live device, maintaining that the police interpretation contradicts the diplomatic denial from Beijing.

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Geopolitical Implications for the Pacific

This incident occurs against a backdrop of intensifying geopolitical struggle between China and the West for influence in Pacific island nations such as Papua New Guinea. Last October, PNG signed its first defense agreement with Australia, signaling a shift in regional alliances. However, less than a year later, the nation announced it would close the Taipei Economic Office in Port Moresby, which functions as a de facto embassy for countries without formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. This complex diplomatic maneuvering highlights the strategic value of the region as Australia has also signed fresh cooperation agreements with Vanuatu and Fiji and is reportedly pursuing similar deals with the Solomon Islands and Tonga.

Ongoing Investigation and Security Measures

The secure storage of the suspicious item allows authorities to conduct further technical analysis without posing an immediate threat to public safety. Commissioner Manning emphasized that the rapid response and containment of the area were critical to preventing harm. As the investigation continues, the discrepancy between the Chinese embassy's assertion of a benign wine bottle and the local police's assessment of a potential military ordnance remains unresolved, with the four arrested Chinese nationals currently held in connection with the incident at the Port Moresby construction site.