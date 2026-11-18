New research on 1.7 million Chinese students reveals how specific dietary patterns over four decades influenced adolescent height, offering insights into sustainable nutrition.

A comprehensive analysis of four decades of dietary shifts in China reveals that specific food consumption patterns are strongly linked to increased stature in children and adolescents. The study, published in PLOS Medicine, utilized height measurements from approximately 1.7 million students to examine the relationship between nutrition and physical development.

Dietary Shifts Impact Physical Growth

Scientists from Sun Yat-sen University and Peking University led this observational study in collaboration with researchers from Guangzhou Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Tsinghua University, University College London, and Universiti Putra Malaysia. They analyzed height data from the Chinese National Survey on Students' Constitution and Health (CNSSCH) spanning 1985 to 2019 alongside provincial household food consumption records from 1985 to 2023.

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Between 1985 and 2019, nineteen-year-old Chinese males experienced the world's largest height increase across nearly 200 countries and regions, gaining almost nine centimeters. Chinese females ranked third globally for these increases. These physical changes coincided with substantial transformations in national food consumption patterns as the country modernized its food systems.

Analysis of Four Decades of Data

The research team divided the timeline into three socioeconomic phases based on historical economic development: 1985 to 1999 as predominantly low income, 2000 to 2010 as lower-middle income, and 2011 to 2023 as upper-middle income. They employed Joinpoint regression, principal component analysis, elastic net regression, and weighted quantile sum regression to identify dietary patterns.

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The authors used a nationally representative growth surveillance dataset integrated with food consumption and socioeconomic data across thirty Chinese provincial-level regions. To ensure accuracy, the association analyses accounted for provincial per capita gross domestic product, educational attainment, sunshine duration, and temperature variables.

Sustainable Diet Linked to Greater Stature

The study identified a plant-forward pattern rich in fruits, nuts, eggs, and milk, termed FUEL, as being strongly associated with greater stature. This dietary pattern was found to have relatively low estimated environmental impacts and food costs compared to other high-consumption models. The findings suggest that nutritional quality beyond total energy supply helps explain the associations between food consumption and height.

Environmental footprint estimates for different food consumption patterns included greenhouse gas emissions, land use, freshwater withdrawals, acidification, and eutrophication. Economic assessments were based on historical food prices to provide a complete picture of the sustainability and accessibility of these dietary choices.

Validation and Future Policy Implications

Researchers developed an exploratory Food Consumption-Height score using a random forest model and Shapley Additive Explanations weights. This score was preliminarily validated in a cohort of 3,917 students aged 10 to 16 years in Guangzhou. The results indicate that prioritizing nutrient-dense plant-based foods can support healthy growth without placing excessive pressure on the planet.