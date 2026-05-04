China Knew Pilot Deliberately Crashed Jet, US Claims

US officials allege Chinese authorities were informed within weeks that a pilot intentionally crashed China Eastern Airlines Flight 5735, killing all 132 people on board. NTSB data suggests a deliberate act, but Beijing is accused of suppressing information.

US officials have made a startling claim that Chinese authorities were aware within weeks that a pilot intentionally crashed China Eastern Airlines Flight 5735 , resulting in the deaths of all 132 people on board.

Newly released details from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) appear to substantiate long-held suspicions that the Boeing 737 was deliberately flown into a mountain in Guangxi province in March 2022, but this information was subsequently suppressed by Beijing. The aircraft, en route from Kunming to Guangzhou, experienced a catastrophic event where both engines were manually shut down, the autopilot disengaged, and the plane forced into a steep descent.

Flight recorder data revealed a struggle within the cockpit, with pilots seemingly battling for control as the jet plummeted. The NTSB’s findings indicate that fuel switches on both engines were moved to the cut-off position while the plane was cruising at 29,000 feet, leading to a rapid decrease in engine speed. Further analysis of control yoke movements showed opposing actions, suggesting one pilot attempted to regain control while another continued the descent.

Ground video footage corroborated this, depicting the aircraft falling almost vertically. Critically, no distress call was issued, and no emergency transponder code was activated before the impact. The disaster has become a highly sensitive political issue in China, with accusations of information suppression leveled against Beijing amid growing international demands for transparency. Last year, China’s Civil Aviation Administration cautioned against further disclosures, citing potential risks to national security and social stability.

The NTSB promptly shared its findings with Chinese authorities after decoding the flight recorders in 2022, but the information was only made public this week following a freedom of information request filed by a Chinese citizen in the United States. The flight data recorder ceased functioning after approximately 90 seconds due to a power failure, but the cockpit voice recorder continued to operate on battery power.

However, the NTSB no longer retains a copy of the audio, having transmitted it to Beijing. Chinese investigators have consistently maintained that the aircraft’s systems were functioning normally prior to the crash.

However, a US investigator reportedly told The Wall Street Journal just two months after the incident that ‘the plane did what it was told to do by someone in the cockpit’, a statement that was later removed from Chinese social media platforms. The flight crew consisted of Captain Yang Hongda, 32, first officer Zhang Zhengping, 59, and trainee second officer Ni Gongtao, 27, with speculation within China focusing on Zhang, a senior pilot who had recently been demoted from captain.

No official determination of responsibility has been released. This incident has reignited discussions about the possibility of pilot murder-suicides in commercial aviation, a disturbing trend linked to some of the most devastating air disasters in recent history. The 2015 Germanwings Flight 9525 tragedy, where co-pilot Andreas Lubitz intentionally crashed an Airbus into the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board, remains a stark example.

Deliberate pilot action is also a prominent theory surrounding the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in 2014, which vanished with 239 passengers and crew after deviating significantly from its planned course without communication. More recently, the investigation into the crash of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, which resulted in 241 fatalities during takeoff for London last year, is facing scrutiny regarding the potential role of cockpit actions.

The China Eastern Airlines Flight 5735 crash underscores the critical need for international cooperation and transparency in aviation safety investigations, particularly when political sensitivities are involved. The lack of a conclusive explanation and the allegations of information suppression raise serious concerns about accountability and the prevention of similar tragedies in the future. The case highlights the importance of independent investigations and the free flow of information to ensure the safety of air travel worldwide





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China Eastern Airlines Flight 5735 Plane Crash NTSB Deliberate Crash Pilot Suicide Aviation Safety Guangxi Boeing 737 Black Box

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