China and Russia signed 20 agreements on technology and trade during a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing. The two countries discussed the war against Iran and the need for stability and a responsible response in the region, following the attack that disrupted oil and gas supplies.

On May 20, six days after hosting the American president, President Xi Jinping of China welcomed another world leader in Beijing, and spoke about their 'mutual trust and with a resilience that remains unyielding.

' Xi's visitor was President Vladimir Putin of Russia. China and Russia signed 20 agreements on technology and trade. As the war against Iran disrupted oil and gas supplies, Moscow and Beijing had discussions to American dominance and position Russia, alongside China, as a stabilizing global force despite the war in Ukraine.

Xi offered a measured critique of the American war against Iran, urged a 'responsible' response from the international community, and expressed concerns about the escalating tensions in the region





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China-Russia Relations Technology And Trade Collaboration Reciprocating Arms Deals Disrupted Oil And Gas Supplies Stability In The Region American Dominance

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