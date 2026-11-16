China Shock Meets AI: Economic Risks and Public Anxiety

MIT professor Yasheng Huang warns that the convergence of China's trade dominance and AI productivity gains could trigger unprecedented global economic imbalances.

Yasheng Huang, a professor of global economics and management at MIT Sloan School of Management, has issued a stark warning about the converging forces of artificial intelligence and global trade. In his analysis, he identifies a dual threat to the global economic order stemming from the intersection of China's trade dominance and the rapid advancement of AI technologies. This perspective challenges the traditional view that these two phenomena operate in separate spheres.

Public Anxiety Over AI Growth Spikes

The growing concern regarding AI is no longer confined to policy circles or academic debates. Recent data indicates that 52% of Americans are now more concerned than excited about the expanding use of AI in daily life. This figure represents a significant increase from 37% in 2021. Only 9% of respondents reported being more excited than concerned about the technology.

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This shift in public sentiment is partly driven by high-profile figures like Jensen Huang, who has brought geopolitical anxieties into the broader public sphere. The frenzy surrounding AI and the competition between the United States and China is intensifying as citizens demand more control over how these powerful tools are integrated into their lives. Six in ten individuals stated a desire for greater oversight, reflecting a deep-seated apprehension about the societal impact of automation.

The Convergence of Two Economic Shocks

Huang argues that the world is approaching a critical juncture where two major economic shocks will reinforce each other. The first is the so-called China Shock, a term coined by economists David H. Autor, David Dorn, and Gordon H. Hanson. They used this phrase to describe the severe impact of the massive increase in Chinese exports to the United States in the early 2000s. That surge contributed to a sharp decline in American manufacturing and the loss of more than two million jobs in specific regions.

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The second shock is the AI Productivity Shock. This phenomenon refers to the potential for AI to enable companies to dramatically increase output without employing more people or raising the income of ordinary citizens. While the economic effects of AI-driven productivity growth remain contested, the fear is that it will widen the gap between global supply and demand. This combination could create new economic imbalances on a scale the world has not witnessed before.

Diverging Strengths in the Tech Race

China and America are recognized as AI superpowers, but their strengths differ significantly. America leads in computing power, a position largely secured by Nvidia and its advanced chips. Jensen Huang, the leader of Nvidia, has been instrumental in this dominance. China, however, is catching up fast in AI models and has established itself as a dominant force in other critical sectors.

China's industrial dominance is evident in its production of electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels, and robotic technology. The country produces a substantial portion of the world's solar panels, with its factories capable of turning out roughly twice as many modules in a year as the entire planet installs. This overcapacity mirrors the dynamics of the earlier China Shock, where production grew faster than consumption.

The Problem of Effective Demand

Both the China Shock and the AI Productivity Shock share a critical feature: they can produce a glut of output without generating a corresponding increase in demand. In China, production has outpaced consumption. With AI, the concern is that technology will generate wealth without creating jobs. In both cases, the gains tend to flow to the owners of capital and, in China's case, to the government, rather than to workers and households.

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The iron law of economics still holds that supply requires demand. An economy can absorb a large increase in output only if enough people have the income to buy what it produces. Economists have long described this as a problem of effective demand. The recognition is that supply does not automatically create its own demand. For growth to be sustainable, greater production must translate into more jobs and higher incomes.

Debate Over Future Economic Stability

Whether AI will create such severe imbalances is still a matter of debate. Optimists point to earlier waves of automation, such as the tractor and the spreadsheet. These technologies displaced certain kinds of work but eventually helped create other types of jobs and generated additional income for workers. However, this optimistic scenario has yet to deliver gains in employment and household purchasing power in China.

Some industries in China are producing more than global demand put together. This overproduction raises questions about the sustainability of current growth models. As 10 states promise to tighten restrictions on data-center construction, the regulatory landscape is also shifting. These measures won about 52% of Americans, indicating a desire for control over the physical infrastructure supporting AI expansion. The challenge for policymakers will be to manage these competing forces without stifling innovation or exacerbating inequality.