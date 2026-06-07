China 'snubs' judicial review on mega-embassy in London, angering Tory MPs and locals

The Chinese regime has been criticised for 'snubbing' a forthcoming judicial review on the mega-embassy they want to build in London, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. The Beijing authorities have been accused of 'showing contempt' towards Britain's judicial process after telling the judge leading the inquiry that they 'have no intention' of taking part in the inquiry.

The Chinese regime has been criticised for 'snubbing' a forthcoming judicial review on the mega-embassy they want to build in London , The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

The Beijing authorities have been accused of 'showing contempt' towards Britain's judicial process after telling the judge leading the inquiry that they 'have no intention' of taking part in the inquiry. The move has angered Tory MPs and local residents who mounted the review as a last-ditch effort to stop the super-embassy being built on the historic site of the Royal Mint, next to Tower Bridge.

Once it is built, the five-acre embassy will become the biggest diplomatic mission in Europe. Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith said: 'This is the Chinese showing contempt for our judicial process. This is part of their bullying attitude towards Britain.

' China bought the Royal Mint site near the Tower of London for £225million in 2018 to build its campus embassy, with at least 200 rooms in the sprawling 20,000 square metre estate. But the application has been dogged by controversy with the local Tower Hamlets council refusing to allow planning permission for the embassy twice. As well as Tory MPs, even the Trump administration has waded in to say planning permission should not be given.

Royal Mint Court, the proposed site of China's planned mega-embassy in Londo





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