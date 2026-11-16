President Xi Jinping meets Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen to discuss strategic stability and world peace, excluding Ukraine war talks as nuclear disarmament takes center stage.

Chinese President and former US President along with Russian President are scheduled to hold their first-ever trilateral summit in Shenzhen this week. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman confirmed the meeting on Monday, stating the leaders will engage in 'in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations'.

Nuclear Arsenals and Strategic Stability

United Nations Secretary-General announced in Manila that the UN is prepared to support any denuclearization efforts emerging from the talks. The organization has long warned that rising geopolitical tensions among major powers have fueled global nuclear risks. insists that the and must reduce their large nuclear stockpiles before agreeing to discuss its own arsenal. Experts note that Beijing dislikes the framing of arms control discussions that would categorize it as a major nuclear power subject to similar restrictions.

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Exclusion of Ukraine Conflict From Agenda

US officials indicated that the war in Ukraine will not be discussed during the high-level meetings. German President revealed that expressed irritation when the topic of covering Ukraine was proposed, explicitly labeling it a European conflict where Europeans must participate. This stance aligns with Beijing's position to keep the agenda focused on strategic stability rather than regional European disputes.

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Diplomatic Expectations and Security Concerns

A senior administration official stated that while they do not expect an agreement on nuclear issues, it is time for to step up. owner is expected to accompany but will not participate in the trilateral talks. US officials also confirmed that is not expected to raise the issue of , whose resignation as CEO recently raised national security concerns regarding her ties to former CEO .

Groundbreaking Significance for Global Relations

described the face-to-face meeting as having groundbreaking significance for global stability. She emphasized that stronger communication among , , and the serves the interests of all three nations. The summit aims to manage differences and stabilize relations, meeting international expectations to advance dialogue in a complex geopolitical landscape.