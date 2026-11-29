China asserts that unification with Taiwan is an unstoppable historical trend following local elections. This article analyzes Beijing's diplomatic stance and the shifting political landscape for the 2028 presidential race.

China has issued a stern warning that reunification with Taiwan is an inevitable historical trend. This declaration came immediately after local elections in Taiwan resulted in a complex political outcome. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party gained control in several cities but lost the mayoral race in the capital.

Beijing Asserts Sovereignty Despite Election Results

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the Chinese government stated that the election results do not alter the direction of cross-Strait relations. Officials emphasized that mainstream public opinion in Taiwan favors peace and development. They argued that no political change can stop the historical necessity of national reunification.

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Beijing reiterated its commitment to cracking down on separatist forces. The office also vowed to oppose external interference in regional affairs. China maintains that Taiwan is part of its territory and has never ruled out the use of force to achieve its objectives.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council responded by calling for pragmatic engagement. They urged Beijing to respect the island's democratic system and the choices of its voters. The council insisted on diplomatic relations based on equal dignity and no preconditions.

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Diplomatic Tensions and Military Posturing

Tensions escalated in the days leading up to the vote. China sent dozens of warplanes and warships into waters and skies around Taiwan. This military display occurred alongside a relentless political attack on the DPP candidate for Taipei mayor.

Beijing had previously sanctioned Puma Shen, the DPP candidate who ran in Taipei. Chinese officials labeled Shen a separatist for his views. Despite the pressure, Shen attracted significant voter attention across the island. His performance has positioned him as a potential future leader within the DPP.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te chairs the DPP and asserts that only Taiwan's people can decide their future. He refuses to engage with Beijing on his own terms. President Xi Jinping continues to describe Lai as a separatist, maintaining that diplomatic ties are conditional.

Shifts in Local Power and Party Dynamics

The Kuomintang secured a victory by re-electing Chiang Wan-an as Taipei mayor. Chiang celebrated his win at his campaign headquarters on November 28, 2026. This result provided a boost to the opposition party in the capital.

However, the KMT faced setbacks in other regions. The party lost control of Taichung, a major central city. This loss represented the DPP's most significant gain of the election night. The KMT also struggled to maintain influence in other county-level races.

Chiang Wan-an stated he would focus on his duties as mayor for the next four years. He declined to comment on whether he would run for president in 2028. As a KMT member, he indicated he would support the party's future efforts.

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Looking Ahead to the 2028 Presidential Race

Attention now shifts toward the next presidential election in early 2028. President Lai Ching-te is expected to seek a second term. His term is constitutionally limited to one four-year period.

The KMT is currently unsure about its presidential candidate. Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun met with Xi Jinping in Beijing in April. She emphasized the need for immediate preparation for the upcoming vote.

Chiang Wan-an is widely considered a possible contender for the KMT nomination. His recent mayoral victory strengthens his political standing. However, his immediate focus remains on local governance rather than national politics.

Puma Shen's strong showing in Taipei may elevate his status within the DPP. He plans to return to teaching and his lawmaker duties for now. His campaign highlighted issues of Chinese disinformation and domestic concerns.

The election campaign focused heavily on local issues like water safety and school meals. China did not feature prominently in the domestic discourse. However, the geopolitical implications of the results remain significant for both sides of the strait.