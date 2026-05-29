Chinese High School Students Learn to Coexist with Screeching Birds

A group of students at a Chinese high school in Shenzhen were driven to distraction by a nest of screeching birds. The students petitioned their headteacher to have the nest removed, but he refused. Instead, he turned the issue into a learning exercise and encouraged the students to understand and coexist with the birds.

A group of students at a Chinese high school in Shenzhen were driven to distraction by a nest of screeching birds . The students petitioned their headteacher to have the nest removed, but he refused.

Instead, he turned the issue into a learning exercise and encouraged the students to understand and coexist with the birds. The birds, known as koels, are a protected species in China and are known for their piercing calls, which can reach up to 80 decibels. The students were initially frustrated by the noise, but the principal's approach helped them to see the birds as an integral part of the school's ecosystem.

The principal also took steps to mitigate the noise, including buying earplugs for the students and setting up artificial bird nests further away from the classrooms. He also invited a university researcher to deliver a lecture on the science of birds and the importance of coexisting with them. The researcher praised the principal's approach, saying that teaching young people how to coexist with animals was essential.

The city of Shenzhen is home to over 450 species of wild birds, and conflicts between humans and animals are becoming more common as urban wildlife increases. The researcher is working on a project to install passive acoustic monitoring devices around the city to track bird sounds and map their movements. This will help to create an early warning system for residents and reduce conflicts between humans and animals





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Chinese High School Screeching Birds Koels Protected Species Coexist With Animals Urban Wildlife Shenzhen Bird Sounds Early Warning System

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