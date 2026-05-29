Chinese Monk Who Plays CS2 Shares His Thoughts on Gaming and Philosophy

A Chinese monk has been playing Counter-Strike 2 since he was in elementary school and has reached the rank of Legendary Eagle Master. He shares his thoughts on gaming and philosophy, including the benefits of playing CS2 and his views on video game violence.

A Chinese monk has been playing Counter-Strike 2 since he was in elementary school, and has even reached the rank of Legendary Eagle Master. He believes that playing CS2 can be a positive experience, promoting communication, exchange, and cooperation with teammates, as well as personal growth and empathy.

When confronted with cheaters, he advises holding on to one's own principles and not getting involved in their cheating. The monk also shares some philosophical arguments against the idea that video game violence is bad, suggesting that it is not a cause for concern. He also talks about his experience with a rare CS2 skin, the Karambit Emerald, which was a gift from a friend who is also a monk.

The article also includes a brief story about the author, Jacob, who has a background in hardware and philosophy, and now works as a writer for PC Gamer





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