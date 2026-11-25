Sinopec and other Chinese buyers are purchasing large volumes of West African, Middle Eastern, and Brazilian crude to rebuild stockpiles after years of strategic accumulation.

Chinese refiners have significantly increased their acquisition of foreign crude oil, leveraging recent declines in global prices to systematically replenish the nation's strategic and commercial petroleum reserves. According to a report by Bloomberg, this surge in purchasing activity is driven by favorable market conditions, including discounted spot prices for major oil grades and reduced shipping costs, which have collectively lowered the total cost of importing crude into East Asia.

Massive West African Crude Acquisitions

Sinopec, the state-owned oil giant, has emerged as a primary driver of this purchasing surge, acquiring approximately 20 million barrels of crude oil from West African sources alone since the beginning of the current month. These volumes are scheduled for loading in December, marking a substantial escalation in buying activity compared to historical norms. Traders noted that the average monthly consumption of West African crude by all Chinese buyers typically ranges between 20 million and 25 million barrels. Consequently, Sinopec's single-company procurement for this specific month alone matches or exceeds the aggregate monthly demand of the entire Chinese refining sector from previous periods.

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Favorable Pricing in Middle East and Brazil

Beyond West Africa, Chinese refiners are simultaneously expanding their purchases of crude oil from the Middle East and Brazil, capitalizing on a dramatic widening of price differentials. Sources told Bloomberg that Saudi and Iraqi crude grades intended for prompt delivery to East Asia are currently trading at a minimal premium of just 2 to 3 dollars per barrel relative to the Dubai benchmark. This represents a significant deviation from late October, when Iraq's Basrah crude commanded a much higher premium of 12 dollars per barrel, reflecting a period of tighter market conditions and higher associated costs for importers.

Freight Rates Drop to Decade Lows

The economic viability of these large-scale replenishment efforts is further enhanced by a steep decline in maritime freight rates, which have effectively reduced the landed cost of imported oil. Freight costs for transporting crude from the Gulf of Oman to China have plummeted to 8 dollars per barrel, a stark contrast to the 21 dollars per barrel recorded just one month ago. This reduction in logistical expenses provides an additional margin of profit for refiners, making the arbitrage of buying discounted crude and storing it increasingly attractive compared to immediate processing.

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China's Strategic Stockpile Advantage

This buying rebound is particularly notable because other major Asian importers, such as Japan and South Korea, have already maximized their purchasing capacities in recent months despite prevailing price levels. Analyst June Goh from Sparta Commodities highlighted that China stands out as one of the few major importers capable of drastically curailing crude purchases earlier in the year when prices spiked due to geopolitical tensions, specifically the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. By withholding demand during those high-price periods, China was able to accumulate massive reserves without disrupting global market stability.

Historical Context and Future Implications

China's ability to execute this large-scale inventory replenishment is rooted in its strategy over the past year to amass an estimated 1.4 billion barrels of crude oil stockpiles by the end of 2025. This accumulation was facilitated by access to heavily discounted barrels from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela during a period of low global oil prices. Some analysts argue that this strategic reserve allowed China to weather the initial shock of conflicts in the Middle East, potentially preventing a more severe global price surge by absorbing supply shocks that would have otherwise affected other markets.