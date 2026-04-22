Chinook Crash Families to Meet Prime Minister in Inquiry Breakthrough

Families of victims from the 1994 RAF Chinook disaster have secured a meeting with the Prime Minister, marking a significant step in their decades-long campaign for a public inquiry and full transparency regarding the circumstances of the crash.

Families who have tirelessly campaigned for decades are poised to meet with the Prime Minister in a pivotal development concerning the 1994 RAF Chinook disaster.

This breakthrough follows accusations leveled against the current government of a breach of trust and a perceived lack of respect towards the bereaved. The tragedy, which claimed the lives of all 29 individuals on board – encompassing crew members, MI5 officers, Army personnel, and members of the Royal Ulster Constabulary – occurred when the RAF Mark 2 Chinook crashed on the Mull of Kintyre on June 2nd, 1994.

The families have consistently sought a comprehensive public inquiry to uncover the full truth surrounding the incident, and this meeting represents a significant step towards achieving that goal. The impetus for this engagement came during Prime Minister’s Questions, where Tessa Munt, the Liberal Democrat MP for Wells and Mendip Hills, passionately advocated for direct communication with the families. She highlighted their decades-long pursuit of answers and the frustration stemming from a perceived lack of transparency.

The Chinook Justice Campaign has hailed the Prime Minister’s response as unprecedented in recent history, offering the families a direct avenue to present their case to the nation’s highest political leader. Jenni Balmer-Hornby, whose father, Major Anthony Hornby, perished in the crash, expressed gratitude to Ms. Munt for amplifying the families’ voices and securing this crucial meeting. She emphasized the hope that this engagement will initiate a meaningful process leading to truth, transparency, and accountability.

For years, the narrative surrounding the crash wrongly attributed blame to the pilots, a misjudgment that was officially rectified in 2011. However, the families’ quest for complete understanding extends beyond the question of pilot error. The core of the families’ concerns revolves around the circumstances that led to their loved ones being assigned to an aircraft deemed “positively dangerous,” “unairworthy,” and “not to be relied on in any way whatsoever” by the Ministry of Defence’s own test pilots and engineers.

They are not seeking a re-investigation of the crash’s cause, but rather a clear explanation of why individuals were placed on a potentially hazardous aircraft. The Prime Minister, responding to Ms. Munt’s plea, assured that the matter would be revisited and that the families would receive the requested meeting.

This commitment has ignited renewed hope within the campaign, which now anticipates a breakthrough in the long-standing impasse and a clear timeline for the release of relevant documentation and consideration of a full, independent public inquiry. Recent appeals to the Prime Minister followed a statement from the MoD asserting that no new evidence had emerged to significantly illuminate the cause of the crash, a response the families decried as a dismissive ‘slap in the face’.

The situation has been further complicated by ongoing legal action, with relatives of senior intelligence personnel suing the MoD to end what they describe as three decades of secrecy. Sir Liam Fox, a former Defence Secretary, previously initiated an investigation into the disaster, expressing ‘deep concerns’ and intervening amidst accusations of ‘gaslighting’ leveled against the MoD for its reluctance to address unresolved questions.

In 2011, as Defence Secretary, Sir Liam Fox overturned a previous finding of gross negligence on the part of the pilots, based on the recommendations of an independent review





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chinook RAF Crash Inquiry Prime Minister Mod Scotland Mull Of Kintyre

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Unbelievably, Keir Starmer can now be compared to Boris JohnsonThe Prime Minister was once a man with a reputation for integrity and decency

Read more »

Prime Minister Starmer Greets Royals Amidst Escalating Mandelson Vetting ScandalPrime Minister Sir Keir Starmer put aside political pressure to join the royal family at the British Museum for Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday commemorations, while simultaneously facing explosive claims from a former official regarding the Peter Mandelson appointment.

Read more »

'Dear Prime Minister, Please help my mum'- NI teen's heartbreaking plea to Keir Starmer as mum battles cancerSarah will deliver a handwritten version of the letter to the Prime Minister later on Wednesday

Read more »

Starmer survives PMQs but could he quit as prime minister, and who could replace him?Kemi Badenoch called on Sir Keir Starmer to resign in heated PMQs, but could Andy Burnham, Shabana Mahmood, Angela Rayner, Wes Streeting, or Ed Miliband become the next prime minister?

Read more »

Chinook families welcome PM Keir Starmer's agreement to meet themFamilies of those killed in a helicopter crash in 1994 have welcomed Sir Keir Starmer's agreement to meet them.

Read more »

Prime Minister Under Fire as Mandelson Vetting Scandal DeepensThe Prime Minister faces growing calls for resignation and a potential Commons investigation as a vetting scandal involving Peter Mandelson intensifies, triggering internal dissent and damaging relations with the Civil Service.

Read more »