Chloe Burrows' Coachella Antics Lead to Hilarious 'Sick Day' from KISS Breakfast Show

Love Island star Chloe Burrows caused a stir by 'calling in sick' to her KISS Breakfast show after enjoying the Coachella music festival. Co-host Tyler West called her live on air, capturing her groggy response. The event, coupled with a mixed reaction to Justin Bieber's performance at the festival, generated considerable online buzz.

Chloe Burrows , the former Love Island star, ignited laughter on Monday after feigning illness to skip her KISS Breakfast show, just hours after boasting about her Coachella escapade. The 30-year-old, who gained widespread recognition during the seventh season of the reality show in 2021, left her co-host, Tyler West , to manage the show solo, a situation that unfolded following her playful sick day ruse.

Tyler, who had a contrasting weekend, having participated in the London Landmarks Half Marathon, humorously called Chloe live on air, leading to a sleepy-sounding Chloe answering the phone and claiming to be stranded at the US music festival. The incident highlighted the contrast between their weekends and showcased Chloe's commitment to the Coachella festivities.

In December of the previous year, Chloe and Tyler were appointed as the hosts of Kiss FM's Breakfast Show, taking over from Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely. Despite expressing her excitement about securing the role, Chloe's weekend seemed to prioritize partying, as her amusing behavior demonstrated.

Over the weekend, Chloe commanded attention with her fashion choices at Coachella, notably in a black leather lace-up corset top paired with matching hot pants. She displayed her toned physique, completing the ensemble with black knee-high boots and a silver shoulder bag to carry her essentials.

The 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, held in Indio, California, spans two weekends and attracts a global audience. The Love Island stars, including Chloe, frequently discussed their anticipation of seeing Justin Bieber perform on Saturday. However, Bieber's performance received a mixed response.

The festival was nicknamed 'Bieberchella,' reflecting the excitement around the Canadian singer's return to the stage and his first headlining performance at the Indio desert event. However, his stripped-down set, which involved him performing in a hoodie while surfing YouTube for his old hits, left many fans disappointed. Discussions centered on his unconventional staging and a focus on new music, rather than fan favorites.

This contrast between the pre-show hype and the actual performance sparked considerable debate among attendees and online. Jack Remmington, a British influencer and self-proclaimed 'Belieber,' voiced his criticism, pointing out the singer's emphasis on his at-home audience over the live crowd.

The show's middle segment showed Justin seated on a stool with his laptop, pulling up old videos and checking the livestream to gauge fan requests. He then sang a medley of brief snippets of his most beloved songs such as Baby, Favorite Girl, Beauty and a Beat, Never Say Never, and Confident, which divided fans. Jack posted from the festival on Sunday, sharing with his Instagram followers, 'My main takeaway is not even a Bieber thing, it's more indicative of the industry nowadays, which is that festival performers are increasingly not prioritizing the live audience who have bought tickets to see the artist.'

This sentiment reflected a broader concern about the direction of music festivals and the focus on digital engagement versus the live experience. Chloe's playful antics, combined with the lukewarm reception of Bieber's performance, became a trending topic, sparking a mixture of amusement and critical commentary on social media. The incident highlighted the challenges of balancing professional commitments with personal pursuits, particularly for public figures and the modern trend of artists connecting with their audience through digital platforms.





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