Chloe Fineman Partners with Andie Swim for Italian Riviera-Themed Campaign, Emphasizes Comfortable Swimwear and Minimal Workout Routine

Chloe Fineman, the SNL star and actress, talks about her simple fitness routine, her love for the Italian Riviera-inspired Andie Swim collection, and why she only promotes products she truly enjoys, all while gearing up for future film projects.

Chloe Fineman , known for her work on Saturday Night Live and films like Freakier Friday and Summer of 69, discusses her approach to fitness and her new campaign with Andie Swim .

The actress, who is also starring in the upcoming Red, White & Royal Wedding, reveals she works out only once or twice a week, often finding exercise stressful during her busy SNL schedule. She emphasizes her love for Pilates and how she maintains a manageable routine. Fineman's collaboration with Andie Swim came about after she expressed immediate fascination with the brand's Italian Riviera-themed collection, which features limoncello hues, cobblestone textures, terracotta tones, polka dots, and floral prints.

She praises the collection for its playful and unserious vibe, aligning with her personal and professional ethos. Despite initial hesitation, she felt comfortable and confident in the swimwear, noting that her team was enthusiastic about the pieces. Her favorite item from the collection is the Mallorca, a one-piece bathing suit with a black-and-white polka dot pattern that she describes as sexier than a bikini.

Summer is her favorite season, and as someone who lives by the pool, she only promotes products she uses herself. Andie Swim, founded in 2017 and previously collaborated with celebrities like Demi Moore and Mindy Kaling, chose Fineman for her comedic talent and vibrant energy. CEO and founder Melanie Travis highlighted how Fineman's impressions between takes kept the set lively, aiming to capture that light-hearted spirit in the images.

The campaign, photographed by Huy Luong, was shot in a Lower East Side townhouse that mimics the Mediterranean Riviera aesthetic. Strategically, celebrity partnerships help expand brand awareness and attract new customers. The Riviera Collection launches exclusively on andie.com, offering 35 styles including one-pieces priced from $122 to $142, and bikini separates ranging from $68 for tops to $54 for bottoms, available in sizes XS to XL





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Chloe Fineman Andie Swim Saturday Night Live Swimwear Campaign Italian Riviera Collection Fitness Routine Pilates Celebrity Collaboration Bikini One-Piece Swimsuit Melanie Travis Huy Luong Red White And Royal Wedding Swimwear Launch Comfortable Fashion

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