Chloe Kelly Stuns in Sheer Black Gown at British Vogue and Netflix BAFTA Party

Chloe Kelly captivated onlookers as she left the British Vogue and Netflix BAFTA party in a daring sheer black gown. The event, held ahead of the TV BAFTAs, was attended by stars like Lucy Punch, Jodie Whittaker, and Rose Ayling-Ellis. The awards, hosted by Greg Davies, will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with Stephen Graham leading the nominations.

Chloe Kelly made a striking impression as she left the British Vogue and Netflix party at Dovetale, 1 Hotel Mayfair in London on Thursday night.

The 28-year-old professional footballer turned heads in a daring sheer black gown, which featured delicate lace panels that offered a hint of modesty. Her blonde hair was elegantly styled in an updo, and she complemented her bold dress with minimal makeup and accessories, ensuring all attention remained on her stunning ensemble.

The exclusive event, held ahead of the TV BAFTAs scheduled for Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall, was attended by a glittering array of stars, including BAFTA nominees Lucy Punch, Jodie Whittaker, and Rose Ayling-Ellis. Other notable guests included Katherine Ryan, Tom Daley, and Alex Scott, who were also seen leaving the venue after a night of celebration.

Inside the party, Lucy Punch shone in a gold skirt paired with a black cape, following critical acclaim for the second series of Amandaland. The show has received widespread praise, with critics describing it as 'a triumph,' 'defiantly daft,' and 'the BBC's best sitcom by a mile.

' Amandaland is up for four awards, including Best Scripted Comedy, and dominates the Actress in a Comedy category with nominations for Lucy, Philippa Dunne, and Jennifer Saunders. Meanwhile, Jodie Whittaker, 43, is nominated for Leading Actress for her role in Toxic Town, while Rose Ayling-Ellis, 31, is up for Supporting Actress for Reunion.

Katherine Ryan, 42, opted for a chic silk champagne dress with lace detailing, while Irish actress Lisa Dwan, 48, showcased her bronzed glow in a strapless black cut-out dress. Louis Theroux, Niamh McCormack, and Celia Imrie also graced the red carpet before entering the party, which marked its fourth year. The BAFTA Television Awards, hosted by Greg Davies, will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Sunday.

Nominations were announced in March, with Stephen Graham leading the pack with 11 nominations for Adolescence and seven for A Thousand Blows. The series, co-created by Graham and writer Jack Thorne, explores the story of British teenager Jamie Miller, who is convicted of murdering a classmate after being influenced by the manosphere online. Filmed in continuous shots, the show has been lauded for tackling themes like online radicalization and misogyny.

It is nominated for Limited Drama and Leading Actor, among other Craft Awards. Stephen Graham will compete against Colin Firth (Lockerbie), Matt Smith (The Death of Bunny Munro), and Taron Egerton (Smoke) in the Leading Actor category. Ashley Walters, 43, and his co-star Owen Cooper, 16, are both nominated for Supporting Actor, alongside Paddy Considine (Mobland), Rafael Mathe (The Death of Bunny Munro), Joshua McGuire (The Gold), and Fehinti Balogun (Down Cemetery Road).

Erin Doherty, 33, is up for Leading Actress against Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus), Christine Tremarco (Adolescence), Chyna McQueen (Get Millie Black), Emilia Jones (Task), and Rose Ayling-Ellis (Reunion). Netflix has secured 29 nominations, but the BBC leads with 73, including five for The Celebrity Traitors, which was the highest-rated show on British TV last year. Host Claudia Winkleman is also in the running for Best Entertainment Programme





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