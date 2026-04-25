Chloe Kim Celebrates Birthday with Sweet Moment with Boyfriend Myles Garrett at Time 100 Gala

Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim marked her 26th birthday at the Time 100 Gala with a charming display of affection from her boyfriend, NFL star Myles Garrett, who carried her out of the event. The couple's heartwarming moment and Kim's openness about her past dating struggles have captured public attention.

Olympic snowboarding champion Chloe Kim celebrated her 26th birthday in style at the prestigious Time 100 Gala held at New York’s Lincoln Center on Thursday night.

The evening was marked by a heartwarming display of affection with her boyfriend, NFL star Myles Garrett, who playfully carried her down a few steps, offering respite from her high heels. Kim, radiant in a sparkling pink gown reminiscent of Barbie, had earlier addressed the gala attendees, emphasizing the importance of community and receiving a warm round of applause upon revealing her birthday. Garrett, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, complemented her with a sleek black leather ensemble.

The couple’s appearance sparked a flurry of positive reactions online, with fans praising their chemistry and adorable interaction. Photos of Garrett effortlessly carrying the significantly smaller Kim, a 5ft3 snowboarder, while she giggled in his arms, quickly went viral. This public display of affection comes after Kim openly discussed her past struggles with dating, admitting she was ready to abandon the idea of relationships altogether before meeting Garrett.

She revealed that the fame and success following her Olympic gold medals in 2018 and 2022 created a challenging dynamic, leading to feelings of misunderstanding and intimidation from potential partners. She desired a partner who wouldn't be daunted by her achievements but would appreciate her as an individual. Kim’s journey to finding a supportive partner led her to Garrett through a serendipitous introduction by her therapist, Vin, who also worked with the NFL player.

Initially skeptical, Kim agreed to a FaceTime call, and the connection was immediate. Garrett’s dedication to supporting Kim is evident, as he flew to Livigno, Italy, shortly after the Super Bowl to cheer her on at the Winter Olympics. Kim’s candidness about her past relationship woes and her appreciation for Garrett’s understanding and support resonate with many, highlighting the importance of finding a partner who celebrates your success and values you for who you are.

The Time 100 Gala also honored PGA Tour star Scottie Scheffler, but the night undoubtedly belonged to Kim and Garrett, whose affectionate display captured the hearts of fans worldwide





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