Chloe Madeley flaunts her figure in Marrakech after split from James Haskell

Chloe Madeley has been spotted enjoying a solo trip to Marrakech, Morocco, after reflecting on the 'trauma and toxicity' of her split from ex-husband James Haskell.

Chloe Madeley has been spotted enjoying a solo trip to Marrakech , Morocco, after reflecting on the 'trauma and toxicity' of her split from ex-husband James Haskell .

The fitness influencer, 38, jetted off to Morocco to enjoy quality time by herself and has been sharing sizzling Instagram photos of her time in the city. During her trip, Chloe beamed for a black and white selfie as she sipped on a bottle of beer and posed for selfies in a tiny brown and white floral bikini by the swimming pool.

The daughter of TV stars Richard and Judy looked in good spirits as she posed for selfies in the two-piece while holding up a peace sign. Chloe also showed off her amazing figure in a blue bikini and denim shorts as she relaxed on a woven chair. The lavish solo trip comes after Chloe said she had 'the worst breakup imaginable' from ex-husband James.

Chloe and James now successfully coparent their daughter Bodhi, three, and have formed a friendship, but Chloe has said it took them years to reach such an amicable state. Chloe explained that 'one of the many, many reasons' the couple separated was because she didn't want their daughter to see them argue anymore.

'One of the reasons I left my marriage was because it was so bad, it was becoming harder and harder to keep it from her and she was only a baby,' Chloe explained. Chloe appeared to hit back at her ex-husband's mother Susie in a cryptic Instagram post about dealing with 'other people's cr**' on Tuesday.

The influencer split from the former rugby union player in 2023 after five years of marriage, with him now looking for love on E4's Celebs Go Dating





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