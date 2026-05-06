Chloe Madeley Responds to Ex-Husband's Mother with Cryptic Instagram Post

Chloe Madeley appears to have hit back at her ex-husband James Haskell's mother, Susie, with a cryptic Instagram post following controversial comments made on E4's Celebs Go Dating. The post comes amid ongoing discussions about their past relationship and co-parenting dynamics.

Chloe Madeley , the 38-year-old influencer and daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, has seemingly responded to comments made by her ex-husband James Haskell 's mother, Susie, in a cryptic Instagram post.

The post, shared on Tuesday, read: 'Does anyone else feel like there are just some people in life who you have to follow around with a dustpan and brush so you can sweep up all the c**p they keep dropping on the floor? Orrrr is that just me? Honestly if you're reading this and you can't relate you're probably a c**p dropper.

' This comes just a day after Susie made controversial remarks about Chloe and her son's past relationships on E4's Celebs Go Dating. During the show, Susie claimed that James had many 'lovely girlfriends' before his marriage to Chloe and shared her opinion on why their relationship failed, stating: 'You can't have two stars because you have them competing for the floor space the whole time.

' She also praised James's intellect and popularity, mentioning his seven books, three of which are on The Times best-seller list. James, a 41-year-old former rugby union player, admitted to being nervous about his mother's comments but expressed his respect for Chloe, calling her a 'good friend' and 'co-parent.

' He revealed that Chloe had encouraged him to appear on Celebs Go Dating, highlighting the trust and support between them. Despite their separation in 2023 after five years of marriage, James and Chloe have maintained a constructive co-parenting relationship for their daughter, born in 2022. James also spoke about the challenges of navigating a public split, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing their child over their egos.

He acknowledged the complexities of co-parenting but expressed gratitude for Chloe's support, stating: 'She always had my back. She's got my back now.

' Since their separation, James briefly dated Big Brother star Sara McLean, but the relationship ended shortly after going public. Chloe's Instagram post has sparked speculation about her feelings towards Susie's comments, though her representatives have not yet responded to requests for comment





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