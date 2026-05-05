Chloe Malle's Solo Met Gala Debut and Limited Interaction with Anna Wintour

New Vogue editor Chloe Malle's Met Gala appearance was marked by a lack of interaction with Anna Wintour and criticism of her fashion choice, despite a high-profile event funded by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

Chloe Malle , the newly appointed head of editorial content for US Vogue , experienced a seemingly solitary evening at the Met Gala , with limited interaction with her predecessor and mentor, Anna Wintour .

This year's gala was particularly significant as it marked Wintour's debut in her expanded role as Vogue's global creative director and chief content officer for Conde Nast. Despite the momentous occasion, the two fashion powerhouses were rarely seen together on the red carpet, and Malle did not pose for a photograph with Wintour. Malle arrived wearing a marigold-orange chiffon gown designed by Colleen Allen, inspired by Sir Frederic Leighton's painting 'Flaming June,' complemented by Old-Hollywood curls and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Wintour, in contrast, opted for a dramatic turquoise and black feathered jacket by Chanel, maintaining her signature style with black sunglasses and a styled bob. The lack of visible camaraderie between Malle and Wintour sparked discussion online, with many social media users expressing disappointment with Malle's fashion choice. Comments ranged from criticisms of the dress's artistic merit to comparisons to everyday attire, with some questioning whether it was appropriate for the gala's 'fashion is art' dress code.

One user remarked that the outfit resembled something an English teacher might wear, while others simply stated they were unimpressed. The Met Gala's theme this year focused on 'costume art,' drawing inspiration from historical and contemporary garments within the Costume Institute's collection, categorized around the classical body, aging bodies, and the anatomical body.

Malle, in a pre-gala interview with CNN, expressed her hope that her dress would appeal to both fashion industry professionals and her mother's friends, referencing the 'Flaming June' inspiration. The event itself was financially supported by Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, who covered a significant portion of the costs.

The guest list included a constellation of celebrities such as Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and Bad Bunny, alongside prominent billionaires like Michael Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg, and Isha Ambani. Actress Blake Lively also made a notable appearance, wearing an archival Versace gown shortly after settling a legal dispute. Malle also used the interview to praise Sanchez, whom she had previously profiled for Vogue, describing her as a 'force' and acknowledging her and Bezos's substantial contribution to the exhibition's success.

The 'Costume Art' exhibition will be open to the public from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027, and the Met Gala serves as a crucial fundraising event for the museum and the Costume Institute





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