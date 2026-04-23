Chloë Sevigny on Beauty Standards, Red Carpet Pressures, and New Role in 'The Five-Star Weekend'

Actress and model Chloë Sevigny discusses her career, perceptions of beauty, the challenges of aging in Hollywood, and her upcoming role in the Peacock series 'The Five-Star Weekend' in a new Harper's Bazaar interview and fashion spread.

Chloë Sevigny recently participated in a stunning fashion spread photographed by Chaumont-Zaerpour, showcasing designs from luxury brands like Saint Laurent, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Gucci, and Prada, curated by stylist Robbie Spencer.

The shoot featured Sevigny in a Simone Rocha silver-sequin bandeau, with hairstyling by Louis Ghewy and makeup artistry by Karin Westerlund. In a candid interview accompanying the spread, published in Harper's Bazaar, the 51-year-old actress and model reflected on her long career and perceptions of beauty. Sevigny, who began modeling at age 17 for publications like Sassy magazine and Kim Gordon’s X-Girl, has always embraced an 'alternative, unconventional beauty,' admitting she never felt conventionally pretty, especially by 1980s standards.

She acknowledged the pressure to maintain her appearance in Hollywood, hinting at subtle cosmetic procedures while steering clear of more drastic interventions. She also expressed empathy for those consistently labeled as 'the most beautiful woman in the world,' suggesting the immense challenge of living up to such a standard. Beyond the fashion world, Sevigny discussed the evolving landscape of red carpet events and the impact of ubiquitous cell phone photography.

She noted the loss of glamour and nuance, and the increased vulnerability to online scrutiny, particularly as an aging woman. She recalled past criticism from publications like Us Weekly and expressed a growing discomfort with the exposure and potential for being 'picked apart' online. Sevigny shared a clever tactic she employs on the red carpet – a deliberate smile – to counteract her natural 'resting-bi*** face,' as she playfully described it.

This self-awareness highlights her understanding of how she is perceived and her efforts to navigate the often-critical gaze of the public and media. Her comments reveal a nuanced perspective on the pressures faced by women in the entertainment industry and the challenges of aging gracefully in the spotlight. Sevigny is also preparing for her next acting role in the upcoming drama, The Five-Star Weekend, directed by Minkie Spiro.

The series, based on Elin Hilderbrand’s 2023 novel, will premiere at the Nantucket Film Festival on June 22nd and will be available for streaming on Peacock on July 16th. She will star alongside Jennifer Garner, Regina Hall, Gemma Chan, Timothy Olyphant, and Judy Greer. Initially hesitant about the project, fearing it might be too mainstream for her fanbase, Sevigny ultimately embraced the role of Tatum McKenzie.

This upcoming project demonstrates her continued willingness to explore diverse roles and engage with a broader audience, despite her established reputation for independent and unconventional work. The series promises a compelling narrative and a strong ensemble cast, further solidifying Sevigny’s position as a versatile and respected actress





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