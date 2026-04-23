Chloë Sevigny on Beauty Standards, Red Carpet Pressures, and New Role in 'The Five-Star Weekend'

Actress Chloë Sevigny discusses her unconventional approach to beauty, the challenges of aging in Hollywood, and her upcoming role in the Peacock series 'The Five-Star Weekend' in a new Harper's Bazaar interview and fashion spread.

Chloë Sevigny recently participated in a stunning fashion spread photographed by Chaumont-Zaerpour, showcasing designs from luxury brands like Saint Laurent, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Gucci, and Prada, curated by stylist Robbie Spencer.

The shoot featured Sevigny in a Simone Rocha silver-sequin bandeau, with her signature blonde hair styled by Louis Ghewy and makeup by Karin Westerlund. Sevigny, who began modeling at age 17 for publications like Sassy magazine and Kim Gordon’s X-Girl, has always embraced an ‘alternative, unconventional beauty’ aesthetic. In a candid interview accompanying the spread, published in Harper’s Bazaar, the 51-year-old actress confessed she never felt conventionally pretty, particularly when compared to beauty standards of the 1980s.

She acknowledged the pressure to maintain her appearance in Hollywood, hinting at subtle cosmetic procedures while avoiding more drastic interventions. Sevigny expressed empathy for those consistently labeled as ‘the most beautiful woman in the world,’ suggesting the immense challenge of living up to such a standard. Beyond the fashion world, Sevigny discussed the challenges of navigating modern red carpet events.

She revealed a ‘trick’ to combat her naturally ‘dour’ facial expression – a deliberate smile – to avoid unflattering fan footage and online criticism. She lamented the loss of glamour and nuance in contemporary event photography, noting how the harsh lighting and ubiquitous cell phone cameras create a vulnerable and exposed environment, leading to relentless scrutiny. Sevigny recalled past criticism from publications like Us Weekly, highlighting the pressures faced by actresses as they age.

Her observations reflect a broader conversation about the unrealistic expectations placed on women in the entertainment industry and the impact of social media on public perception. She feels the current media landscape is not kind to aging women and makes participation in such events less appealing. Sevigny is also preparing for her next acting role in the upcoming drama, *The Five-Star Weekend*, directed by Minkie Spiro.

Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s 2023 novel, the eight-episode series will premiere at the Nantucket Film Festival on June 22nd before streaming on Peacock on July 16th. She will star alongside Jennifer Garner, Regina Hall, Gemma Chan, Timothy Olyphant, and Judy Greer. Initially hesitant about the project, fearing it might be too mainstream for her fanbase, Sevigny ultimately embraced the role of Tatum McKenzie. The series promises a compelling narrative and showcases Sevigny’s continued versatility as an actress.

Her career continues to evolve, demonstrating her willingness to explore diverse roles and challenge conventional expectations, both on and off screen. The project represents a shift towards more accessible television for the actress, known for her independent film work





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Chloë Sevigny on Beauty Standards, Red Carpet Pressures, and New Role in 'The Five-Star Weekend'Actress and model Chloë Sevigny discusses her career, perceptions of beauty, the challenges of aging in Hollywood, and her upcoming role in the Peacock series 'The Five-Star Weekend' in a new Harper's Bazaar interview and fashion spread.

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