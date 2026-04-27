Chloë Sevigny's Harper's Bazaar Cover Faces Fan Backlash

Fans have criticized Harper's Bazaar's latest cover featuring Chloë Sevigny, deeming the chosen image unflattering despite the high-fashion clothing. The actress also discussed her lifelong struggles with feeling 'pretty' in a new interview.

The latest Harper's Bazaar cover featuring actress Chloë Sevigny has ignited a fierce debate among fashion enthusiasts, with many expressing strong disapproval of the chosen image.

Sevigny graced the May 2026 issue of the magazine, showcasing designs from luxury brands like Chloé, Louis Vuitton, and Versace, styled by Robbie Spencer. The cover image depicts Sevigny in a $6,390 pleated floral print dress by Chloé, paired with tights from Calzedonia, adopting a sultry gaze directly at the camera. While the clothing itself is high-fashion, the overall presentation has been widely criticized as unflattering and a step down from the magazine's previous cover featuring Anne Hathaway.

The backlash initially surfaced on online fashion forums like The Fashion Spot, where users lamented the cover choice, deeming it the 'worst' from the entire photoshoot. Comments highlighted issues with the angle, pose, and overall aesthetic of the image, with many believing that alternative shots from the editorial would have been far more suitable.

One user expressed disappointment, stating that the cover felt like a regression after the success of the Anne Hathaway issue, specifically criticizing the floral dress as the least appealing from Chemana Kamali's Chloé collection. Others echoed this sentiment, pointing out the availability of stronger images within the photoshoot that were overlooked. The discussion quickly spread to Reddit's r/whatthefrockk, where similar opinions were voiced, with users acknowledging Sevigny's overall appearance in the shoot but specifically disliking the selected cover photo.

Some users even suggested that the clothing choices, while from renowned designers, didn't complement Sevigny's look effectively. Beyond the aesthetic critique, the Harper's Bazaar interview accompanying the photoshoot revealed Sevigny's personal struggles with body image. The actress confessed to never feeling conventionally 'pretty' throughout her life, particularly in comparison to the beauty standards prevalent during her youth in the 1980s.

She also acknowledged the pressure to maintain her appeal in Hollywood, hinting at undergoing subtle cosmetic procedures like facial fillers, while stopping short of more drastic interventions. Sevigny's candidness about her insecurities resonated with some, adding a layer of depth to the controversy surrounding the cover.

Furthermore, Sevigny is preparing for her next role in the upcoming drama 'The Five-Star Weekend,' based on Elin Hilderbrand's novel, alongside Jennifer Garner, Regina Hall, Gemma Chan, Timothy Olyphant, and Judy Greer. The series is set to premiere at the Nantucket Film Festival on June 22nd and will be available for streaming on Peacock on July 16th. The combination of the controversial cover, Sevigny's personal revelations, and her upcoming project has kept her firmly in the public eye





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