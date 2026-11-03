Chocolate Spread Loophole Exempted From UK Sugar Advertising Ban

Experts reveal a major loophole in UK health policy allows high-sugar chocolate spreads to bypass advertising bans targeting childhood obesity, urging immediate government intervention.

A significant regulatory gap in the United Kingdom's public health strategy has been exposed, allowing high-sugar chocolate spread s to bypass government advertising restrictions designed to combat childhood obesity. While the rules strictly limit the promotion of foods high in fat, salt, and sugar to young audiences, categories such as jam, marmalade, and chocolate spread s remain completely exempt from these controls. This inconsistency allows manufacturers to heavily market products that researchers classify as detrimental to child health, despite other similarly unhealthy food items facing strict promotional bans.

Loophole Allows High Sugar Products To Bypass Rules

Products that are considered healthy, such as porridge and lentil crisps, are currently restricted from advertising to children, while chocolate spreads face no such limitations. Researchers from Action on Salt & Sugar at Queen Mary University London analyzed 78 different chocolate spreads sold in supermarkets and discovered that 99 percent of these items are classified as high in fat, salt, and sugar. Dr. Kawther Hashem, the head of research and impact at the charity, stated that this loophole is becoming increasingly difficult to defend within the current regulatory framework.

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Nutritional Analysis Reveals Extensive Sugar Content

The analysis covered a total of 834 spreads, including jams, honey, syrups, and nut butters, identifying chocolate spreads as among the worst performers regarding nutritional value. Data indicates that 86 percent of chocolate spreads are high in sugars, while 91 percent are high in saturated fat, a component known to raise harmful cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease. Additionally, 92 percent of these products are classified as ultra-processed, containing preservatives, sweeteners, and emulsifiers intended to extend shelf life rather than provide nutritional benefit.

Comparative Sugar Levels In Leading Brands

On average, a typical 15g serving of chocolate spread contains 6.3g of sugar, which amounts to more than 12g when spread across two slices of toast. This quantity represents approximately half of the maximum daily limit of free sugars for a child aged 7 to 10 years old. Specific brand analysis highlighted that Marks & Spencer's Whipped Chocolate Spread contains 9.2g of sugar per serving, while Nutella Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa contains 8.4g, which is nearly 40 percent of a child's daily free sugar allowance in a single slice.

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Inconsistencies In Current Nutrient Profiling Models

Under the rules introduced earlier this year, 13 categories of food and drink are subject to restrictions if they score poorly under the government's nutrient profiling model. These restrictions cover sandwiches and instant porridge, yet confectionery-associated products like Cadbury's Milk Chocolate Spread remain exempt. Across all 834 spreads analyzed, 78 percent were high in sugar and 86 percent were classified as less healthy. The team also found that 98 percent of jams and 97 percent of syrups were high in sugar, with honey containing an average of 77.8g of sugar per 100g.

Advocacy Group Calls For Regulatory Reform

Action on Salt & Sugar is now urging the government to close the exemption for chocolate and sweet spreads to align with public health objectives. Dr. Jizhao Niu noted that substantial differences in sugar content exist within the same category, with products like Stute No Sugar Added Fine Cut Orange Marmalade containing just 0.4g of sugar per serving. The group argues that manufacturers should be held accountable for promoting unhealthy products, and ministers must ensure chocolate spreads are covered by the same rules as other less healthy items to protect children's wellbeing effectively.