Chorley Council Approves Plan to Convert Queen's Road Building Into 16 Flats

Chorley Council has approved plans to convert a vacant Queen's Road building into 16 self-contained apartments instead of an HMO, councillors said.

Chorley Council's planning committee has approved plans to convert a vacant three-storey commercial building on Queen's Road, on the edge of Chorley town centre, into 16 self-contained apartments. The applicant, Mukhtiar Singh Bains, will also see a four-floor extension added as part of the overhaul. Councillors praised him for choosing apartments over a house of multiple occupation (HMO).

The premises was most recently in use as Lynbrook Office Supplies. The scheme will overhaul the existing building and extend it to create new homes in the area.

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Chorley Council Planning Committee Backs Apartments

The approved blueprint provides for 16 self-contained, two-bedroomed apartments. Committee members noted the property's potential to be used as an HMO, an accommodation type they have recently criticised for providing a poor standard of living in some cases.

HMOs, also known as share houses, are based around multiple unrelated individuals living together and sharing facilities such as a kitchen, bathroom and toilet. Members had previously raised concerns about the size of rooms at one property and the tenants drawn to another, which was already in operation.

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Councillors therefore welcomed the decision to pursue a different route for the Queen's Road site. They felt the chosen approach would avoid the problems they have associated with shared housing.

Councillors Praise Self-Contained Apartment Proposal

Councillors lined up to praise the applicant for opting for a different route. Cllr Alex Hilton, who is also the council's cabinet member for planning, said the building could easily have become an HMO but is instead being turned into self-contained flats, which he said is exactly what the area needs.

His committee colleague, Craige Southern, echoed that appreciation for the nature of the proposed conversion. He said small, individual, self-contained flats are exactly what the council wants, and that when pride is put into a development, residents gain a sense of belonging.

Cllr Wilkie said the area is somewhat dilapidated and that the development would smarten it up. He said it would reflect Chorley's vibrant, good standard of accommodation.

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Objections and Officers' Assessment of the Design

Three objections were lodged by members of the public. Their concerns included what they described as a disproportionate scale and density, and a design they said was out of keeping with the character of the area.

However, a report by town hall planners concluded that the extension, which will wrap around the western side of the building, will fill a vacant and undeveloped gap and offer a significant visual improvement. The extension will also sit behind the existing gables.

The report acknowledged that significant amounts of glazing will feature in the more modern add-on. It nonetheless concluded this would not appear out of place, because neighbouring buildings in the immediate locality already vary in design, size and scale.

The committee's approval means the vacant Queen's Road building is set to be transformed into 16 self-contained homes, in line with the council's stated preference for this type of accommodation over shared housing.