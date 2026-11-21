Campaigners demand proof that Chorley and South Ribble Hospital's return to 24-hour A&E is safe and fully funded without cutting other essential health services.

Locals in Chorley are demanding strict guarantees regarding patient safety and funding transparency as Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust prepares to fully restore 24-hour emergency services at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital. The facility is scheduled to reopen completely for the first time in more than a decade, ending a prolonged period of reduced capacity that has left many residents anxious about the long-term viability of the service.

Decade-Long Campaign for Emergency Service Restoration

Members of the Protect Chorley and South Ribble Hospital Against Cuts and Privatisation campaign, led by founding member Jenny Hurley, have gathered at the Euxton Lane site every Saturday morning since the initial closure in April 2016. Their persistent advocacy has finally resulted in a commitment from health leaders to restore the adults-only, round-the-clock operation before the end of next year. The group insists that this victory must not come at the expense of clinical safety, requiring tangible evidence that the new plans are robust and sustainable.

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Staffing Shortages and Historical Closure Context

The original shutdown of the emergency department was directly caused by a chronic shortage of middle-grade doctors, which left six of the fourteen required posts unfilled at the time. Following a complete nine-month closure, the service reopened in January 2017 but only operated on a partial schedule of twelve hours per day. Staffing constraints have continued to challenge the facility, leading campaign leaders to submit freedom of information requests to verify current safe staffing levels, which the NHS has so far refused to provide in detail.

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Financial Pressures and Resource Allocation Concerns

Concerns about the financial backing of the expansion are heightened by the severe budgetary constraints facing the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board. This organization is required to achieve £221 million in cost mitigation savings during the current financial year, yet still faces a projected end-of-year deficit of £34.9 million. A report presented earlier this month highlights a delivery risk of £24.4 million in savings plans for the halfway point of 2026/27, indicating ongoing fiscal instability.

Transparency Deficits and Support Service Risks

While NHS England mandates the publication of actual versus recommended nursing and midwifery staff levels on inpatient wards, similar transparency has not been extended to the emergency department. Jenny Hurley argues that expanding A&E hours without new investment risks diverting resources from other essential services, a practice she describes as taking from Peter to pay Paul. The campaign group warns that support services such as radiology must also be safely staffed around the clock to prevent the new 24-hour model from collapsing under its own weight.