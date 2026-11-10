Chorley School Lockdown: Primary School Confirms Safety After Brief Incident

Heskin Pemberton CofE Primary School resolves brief lockdown on November 9. Headteacher Alan Brindle confirms no staff or pupils were at risk during the event in Chorley.

Officials at Heskin Pemberton's CofE Primary School in Chorley have clarified that neither pupils nor staff faced any danger during a brief lockdown incident on Monday, November 9. The educational institution in Lancashire temporarily suspended operations for approximately ten minutes to ensure the safety of the student body while local authorities addressed a situation at the entrance. This swift action was taken to manage a non-threatening encounter that occurred during the end-of-day collection period.

Lockdown Duration and Safety Measures

The closure at the primary school lasted for roughly ten minutes, creating a short delay for parents waiting to collect their children. During this period, students inside the classrooms were allegedly instructed to engage in a game of heads-down, thumbs-up. To maintain calm and prevent alarm, loud videos were played in the classrooms, and curtains were drawn while police officers were summoned to the scene. These measures were designed to keep the children unaware of the external incident and ensure their emotional security throughout the short duration.

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Headteacher Confirms No Threat Present

Headteacher Alan Brindle has provided a detailed account of the events, confirming that the lockdown was triggered by a man approaching reception staff at the front entrance. Mr. Brindle emphasized that the individual did not display any threatening behavior towards the staff or the school property. The headteacher stated that the lockdown procedures were implemented as a precautionary measure while the individual was being relocated away from the school grounds. He assured the community that all staff, students, and families outside remained completely safe during the incident.

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Parent Reactions and Information Gaps

Despite the reassurances from school leadership, some parents expressed confusion and concern regarding the lack of immediate information. One parent told the Lancashire Post that they were not informed of the reasons for the lockdown and described the experience as frightening. The uncertainty surrounding the cause of the shutdown contributed to anxiety among families waiting at the site. However, parents and carers were eventually able to collect their children once the lockdown was lifted, and the situation was resolved without any physical harm or escalation.

Police Involvement and Future Precautions

School staff contacted the police, who attended the scene and spoke with the man involved in the incident. To provide additional reassurance to the community, the headteacher announced that an increased presence of Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) would be deployed around the school in the coming days. This proactive step is intended to provide visible security and peace of mind for parents, pupils, and staff. The increased patrols serve as a tangible demonstration of the commitment to maintaining a safe environment within the local educational setting.