Former England winger Chris Ashton urges the national team to defeat New Zealand at Twickenham to end negativity surrounding Steve Borthwick's coaching tenure.

Former England winger Chris Ashton has publicly backed the national rugby squad to silence mounting criticism by defeating the All Blacks in the upcoming Nations Championship clash. Ashton, who represented his country for nine years, believes a victory at Twickenham is essential to protect head coach Steve Borthwick from external pressures that threaten his tenure.

Ashton Urges Victory To End Negativity

Ashton argues that an England victory over the All Blacks is the most effective way to quiet the negativity that has threatened to derail Steve Borthwick's reign as head coach. The former player emphasizes that such a win would help the team enter the Six Nations and World Cup year with improved confidence and calm. He points out that the squad has started the second tranche of Nations Championship fixtures amid reports of disharmony between the coaching staff and the playing group.

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Convincing wins are viewed as the remedy for the unrest, allowing the players to move forward without the burden of ongoing media speculation. Ashton notes that the camp appeared happy during his recent visit on Tuesday, suggesting the team has regained some of its mojo. He believes that securing three consecutive victories is necessary to shut down the negative narrative entirely and stabilize the team environment.

Inside Camp Pressures And Media Scrutiny

Ashton, who began his career in rugby league for the Wigan Warriors before switching to union, highlights the unique psychological difficulties faced by players in national camps. He explains that while club players can easily disconnect from media noise by going home to their families, international campers have very limited personal space to escape the relentless questioning. Players often have only one hour to themselves to check phones and discuss外界 comments, which can lead to unintended distraction and annoyance.

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He recalls that the environment can feel strange and heavy when maintained for weeks on end, even if the negativity is not intentionally directed at the squad. Ashton admits to having felt this pressure himself, noting that media interviews often involve leading questions that leave players feeling frustrated. This constant exposure to external judgment can seep into the players' minds, making it harder to focus on performance and team cohesion during high-stakes tournaments.

Stakeholder Positions On Team Depth And Performance

Steve Borthwick has faced questions regarding squad depth following a disappointing defeat in Wales last week. Ashton observes that the team was in a positive place before the Six Nations, but injuries to key players exposed a lack of depth in the roster. He stresses that having the best players fit is crucial for international rugby, and the recent string of wins is intended to prove that the squad has the resilience to overcome such setbacks. Borthwick has maintained that the camp remains focused despite the external noise.

Chris Ashton also singled out specific players for praise, including Seb Atkinson, who has impressed at inside centre. Ashton noted that few expected Atkinson to successfully fill the gap at number 12, but the player has demonstrated smart decision-making and competence on the field. Additionally, Ashton discussed the development of Henry Pollock, a 21-year-old from Northampton, describing him as a boy wonder with a rapid upward trajectory in the national setup. He advised Pollock to remain patient in his quest for a starting spot, citing the intense competition for places and the pressure of limited match opportunities.

Impact On New Zealand And Future Outlook

The upcoming match carries significant weight for the New Zealand All Blacks, who face the prospect of their first five-loss season since 1998 if they suffer a defeat. Ashton pointed out that New Zealand experienced a harsh media backlash following their loss to Wales, with some coverage being uncalled for and portraying the event as a catastrophe. He believes the All Blacks will be motivated by the return of five or six key players and their historical success at Twickenham, making the final fixture a critical test of their resilience.

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For England, a win would not only secure a place in the inaugural Nations Championship final but also validate Borthwick's coaching methods. Ashton emphasizes that players must not get bogged down by individual mistakes, as each test match represents one of only ten opportunities in a season. He warns against the tendency to dwell on missed chances, urging the team to maintain a forward-looking mindset and capitalize on the momentum generated by recent victories to sustain their campaign.