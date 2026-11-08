Chris Bowen Faces Criticism Over $2.2 Million COP31 Hospitality Costs

Australian taxpayers face $2.2 million in hospitality costs tied to Chris Bowen's COP31 role as the Antalya climate talks open amid cost-of-living criticism.

Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen is set to charge Australian taxpayers $2.2 million in hospitality expenses linked to his involvement in the COP31 climate conference, according to The Daily Telegraph. The UN climate talks get underway in Antalya, Turkey, on Monday, with Bowen serving as co-President alongside the host nation's Environment Minister Murat Kurum. The summit runs from November 9 to 20, and the spending has become a focal point of political criticism in Australia.

Bowen is responsible for steering the negotiations at the summit. The controversy centres on contracts his government department has issued to overseas businesses ahead of the talks, at a time when the cost of living remains a major concern for Australian voters.

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How the COP31 Hospitality Contracts Were Awarded

Bowen's department has awarded contracts worth almost $1.3 million for events management. A separate payment of $872,682 went to the accommodation group Coral Seyahat A.S, a company that manages luxury resorts, the newspaper reported.

The department also awarded a $32,000 contract to a business called Espresso Akademi Gıda Danışmanlık Sanayi ve Ticaret. That company's role is reportedly limited to supplying coffees to the Australian Pavilion and the Delegation Office at the summit. It is understood the money will fund equipment and staff needed to provide free coffee to delegates who visit the Australia Pavilion, which the government describes as an 'engagement tool' for reaching visitors.

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Taken together, these contracts show how much of the spending is tied to running Australia's presence at the conference rather than to the negotiations themselves. The coffee contract is the smallest of the three figures reported, but it has drawn some of the sharpest public reaction.

Opposition and Critics Question the Spending

Opposition energy spokesperson Dan Tehan attacked the spending, suggesting that Chris Bowen should bring his own Nescafe to the summit. Tehan asked when the government would acknowledge that Australia is facing a cost-of-living crisis.

Criticism of the summit is not limited to Australian politics. The UN acknowledged in September that the 2015 Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 1.5C by the end of the decade, which was agreed at an earlier COP meeting, will not be met. Former UN staffers have also questioned the event's scale, asking how many people attended the last COP, which was around 70,000 or 80,000 people, and whether all of them needed to be there to produce social media posts.

Thousands of delegates are expected to attend the Antalya event. The United States, the world's biggest polluter, has pulled out of the talks under the Trump administration, and the summit has faced controversy in recent months.

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US Congressional Delegation Heads to Turkey

Despite the United States not officially taking part in COP31, an American congressional delegation will travel to Turkey. Representative Sean Casten of Illinois said the 19-member delegation would play an important diplomatic function at the summit, which runs from November 9 to 20.

Casten said the delegation would arrive without holding a majority in Congress, but would be received with an understanding of the Democratic landslide victory in the US midterms. He made the remarks at a press conference.

The Australian government has not yet responded in the reporting to Tehan's criticism about the cost of living, and the final size of the hospitality bill will become clearer as the summit proceeds. Readers are being asked whether politicians should spend millions on overseas events while Australians face a cost-of-living crisis.