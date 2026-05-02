Chris Brown Attempts to Block Evidence in Housekeeper's Dog Attack Lawsuit, Including Rihanna Assault Details

Chris Brown is fighting to prevent his ex-housekeeper, Maria Avila, from presenting certain evidence in their upcoming trial, including details of his 2009 assault on Rihanna and photos of her injuries from a reported dog attack. The case centers around allegations that Brown's dog, Hades, severely injured Avila in 2020.

Chris Brown is actively seeking to limit the evidence presented by his former housekeeper, Maria Avila , as their legal dispute heads towards trial. The case, originating in 2021, stems from an alleged dog attack in 2020 where Brown’s dog, Hades, reportedly bit Avila, causing significant injuries to her face, leg, and arm, tearing three to four inches of skin.

The trial is scheduled to begin on June 15th, but pre-trial motions are currently dominating the proceedings. Brown is attempting to prevent any discussion of his 2009 assault on Rihanna during the trial, arguing it is irrelevant and could unfairly prejudice the jury. Avila, however, contends that Brown’s history of domestic violence is pertinent to the case and should be admissible, particularly given his 2009 felony assault conviction. She argues that his past behavior impacts his credibility as a witness.

Beyond the Rihanna incident, Brown is also attempting to block Avila from presenting photographic evidence of her injuries sustained during the alleged dog attack. Avila’s legal team insists that these images are crucial to demonstrating the extent of her pain, suffering, and emotional distress, making it difficult to establish damages without them.

They have criticized Brown for allegedly denying ownership of the dog, lacking knowledge of its presence on the property, and failing to provide a reasonable explanation for how a potentially dangerous animal was allowed to roam freely, especially considering the presence of children. At the time of the incident, Brown had two young children, Royalty and Aeko, and has since welcomed two more.

The original lawsuit, filed by Avila and her sister Patricia, who also worked as a housekeeper for Brown, detailed that the siblings were hired for twice-weekly cleaning services at a rate of $600 per day. The suit alleges that Brown’s Caucasian Shepherd dogs were typically kept separate from the cleaning staff, but on the day of the attack, Hades attacked Avila while she was emptying a vacuum cleaner in the backyard.

The lawsuit further claims that Caucasian Shepherds are known for their aggressive tendencies and history of violence. Following the attack, Brown reportedly called 911, and Avila was transported to the hospital where she underwent multiple surgeries. She subsequently suffered from panic attacks, post-traumatic stress disorder, severe anxiety, and significant emotional distress. Patricia’s portion of the lawsuit alleges negligence on Brown’s part for failing to protect the sisters from a foreseeable risk of harm.

Brown has consistently denied any wrongdoing, claiming the dog was provoked. The legal battle is intensifying as both sides prepare for trial, with significant disagreements over what evidence will be allowed to be presented to the jury. Avila’s attorney has strongly condemned the attack as ‘brutal and life-altering’ and accused Brown of attempting to evade responsibility for the incident and the dangerous conditions on his property.

The outcome of these pre-trial motions will significantly shape the narrative presented at trial and could ultimately determine the outcome of the case





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chris Brown Maria Avila Rihanna Dog Attack Lawsuit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton v Ella and Jake from Jamie Johnson FCChris Sutton takes on Ella and Jake from BBC football drama Jamie Johnson FC plus the BBC readers and AI with his predictions for this weekend's fixtures.

Read more »

Celtic next manager: Robbie Keane odds tumble after Scott Brown meeting The inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

WNBA Star Lexie Brown Denies Affair with Klay Thompson, Receives Death ThreatsSeattle Storm guard Lexie Brown publicly refutes rumors of an affair with Klay Thompson, alleging she's been subjected to death threats and harassment as a result. She calls on Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion to clear her name.

Read more »

Nottingham Forest: Penalty king Chris Wood can first Forest to gloryChris Wood has not missed a penalty in 10 years, but has barely played for six months. Now the striker is back - and aiming to lead Nottingham Forest to the Champions League.

Read more »

Rihanna Steps Out in Paris Following Beverly Hills Shooting IncidentRihanna was seen at Siena restaurant in Paris, France, amid ongoing legal proceedings related to a shooting at her Beverly Hills home. The incident involved suspect Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, who has been charged with attempted murder.

Read more »

Rihanna's treatment for 'smooth and shiny' hair £2 at Home BargainsFans of the singer's high-end treatment can get it for a fraction of its usual cost

Read more »