Chris Brown Dog Attack Trial Declared Mistrial Due to Juror Misconduct

A Los Angeles civil trial against Chris Brown over his dog mauling his housekeeper was declared a mistrial after a juror violated court rules by searching the internet and sharing information. The singer is ordered to return Thursday for a new trial.

A Los Angeles civil trial involving singer Chris Brown ended in a mistrial on Tuesday after a juror violated court rules by searching for information online and sharing it with others.

Judge Huey P. Cotton declared the mistrial, stating that the juror had broken admonitions against internet research. Brown, 37, was present in court and is required to return on Thursday, when a new trial will begin. The case stems from allegations that Brown's dog, a Central Asian Ovcharka named Hades, mauled his former housekeeper, Maria Avila, in December 2020.

Avila is seeking $90 million in damages, a figure Brown described as crazy in comments to TMZ, adding that the mistrial happens. The judge instructed attorneys to proceed with jury selection for the new trial, though Brown requested a continuance to visit his newborn son in Las Vegas. The court denied the request, ordering Brown to return Thursday.

During the initial jury selection on Monday, several potential jurors were dismissed after admitting they held bias against Brown due to his 2009 assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna, for which he was convicted of felony assault. The trial centers on the attack that left Avila with permanent injuries, including damage to her face, hand, and foot. In a deposition, Avila described screaming in terror as the dog bit her, causing flesh and bone damage.

She testified that Brown fled the scene after the attack, contradicting his claims that he checked on her and left only after ensuring medical help was on the way. Brown testified that he heard his dog growling from upstairs and rushed down to find Avila injured. He said he bent down to check her breathing but did not touch her, then put the dogs away and alerted a security guard.

He stated that he did not make decisions about the dog's handling after the attack; the dog was taken to Humboldt County by a security guard and later euthanized by authorities. Brown, who was seen promoting his upcoming The R&B Tour with Usher in an Instagram Stories video, did not appear overly concerned about the legal proceedings. The case continues with a new trial scheduled to commence Thursday





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Chris Brown Mistrial Dog Attack Juror Misconduct Civil Trial

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