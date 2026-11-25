Lincoln City have sacked joint head coaches Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw after a 4-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic left the club three points above the Championship relegation places. The pair oversaw just four wins from 17 league games.

Lincoln City have sacked their head coaches Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw just six months after they took joint charge of the Championship side. The decision followed a 4-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Charlton Athletic.

The loss leaves the Imps just three points above the relegation places in what is the club's first season back in the second tier for 65 years. Cohen and Shaw were assistant coaches under Michael Skubala when Lincoln were promoted as League One title winners last season. The duo oversaw just four wins from 17 league games this season.

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Fowler backs decision to part ways

Tuesday's loss at The Valley was their fifth in succession and their heaviest since being thumped 6-0 by West Ham in mid-October. Lincoln's chairman Ron Fowler, the American billionaire who took a controlling stake in the club when they were on their way to promotion last season, said the decision to sack the pair was in the best interests of the Imps.

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We have worked incredibly hard to reach the Championship and will do everything in our power to retain our status in this division, he told the club's official channels. The club confirmed the departure of both coaches, ending a partnership that had spanned a number of years on the coaching staff at Lincoln before they were given the top job together.

Cohen and Shaw had been on the coaching staff together at Lincoln for a number of years before they got the top job together. Their joint tenure lasted only six months. The Imps now sit just three points clear of the drop zone, with the club desperate to preserve its second-tier status after a 65-year absence from the Championship. Tuesday's heavy defeat at Charlton was the fifth straight league loss for Lincoln.

Lincoln seek replacement coach urgently

It was also the heaviest since a 6-0 thrashing by West Ham in mid-October. The promoted side has managed only four wins in 17 league games this season, a record that ultimately cost the coaching pair their jobs. Fowler, who took a controlling stake in the club during last season's promotion run, said the board had worked incredibly hard to reach the Championship and would do everything in its power to retain its status in the division.

The search for a replacement is expected to begin immediately as Lincoln look to climb away from the relegation zone.