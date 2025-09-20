Chris Kamara Opens Up on Speech Apraxia Journey and Self-Reflection at National Diversity Awards

Football legend Chris Kamara shared his personal story of speech apraxia at the National Diversity Awards, reflecting on his initial struggles and eventual acceptance of the condition. The event celebrated community heroes and grassroots organizations.

Former football legend Chris Kamara , in a candid moment, reflected on his journey with speech apraxia at the National Diversity Awards 2025. Kamara, a beloved figure known for his iconic role in sports broadcasting, revealed the initial struggles he faced upon diagnosis. The disorder, affecting the brain's ability to coordinate the muscle movements required for speech, significantly impacted his communication abilities. He confessed to the ECHO his initial reaction to the condition.

Kamara shared, 'I was selfish'. The revelation offered an intimate glimpse into his personal battle with the condition and his ultimate triumph over adversity. The awards ceremony served as a platform for Kamara to not only celebrate the achievements of others but also to share his experiences. He discussed his initial reaction to the diagnosis and how he has learned to accept his condition. The former footballer acknowledged how this initially defined him. He has come to realize the importance of moving forward and embracing the present. He has a newfound respect for others going through similar challenges. \The star-studded National Diversity Awards, held at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, celebrated grassroots community heroes who tackle societal issues. The event, often compared to the Golden Globes, recognized individuals and organizations demonstrating exceptional dedication and hard work. Chris Kamara was one of the many famous faces in attendance. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of charities, role models, and community leaders. Kamara presented one of the accolades. The occasion provided an opportunity to reflect on the impact of such events on community engagement and inclusivity. Kamara expressed his anticipation for the event and emphasized the importance of acknowledging achievements that might otherwise go unnoticed. The event was hosted by Claire Balding. She emphasized the importance of recognizing individuals and organizations. The event spotlights on the positive strength of an inclusive society. The awards featured a diverse range of finalists. These included a blind veteran championing accessibility, a young changemaker tackling youth violence, a trans activist, and a fashion designer innovating with adaptive clothing. \Kamara's attendance at the National Diversity Awards served as a testament to his commitment to inclusivity and his personal journey of self-discovery. Kamara left Sky Sports in 2022 after his diagnosis with an underactive thyroid in 2021 and apraxia of speech. He expressed the importance of such events. He spoke of how the awards level the playing field. He highlighted his growth and understanding, acknowledging his initial selfishness and subsequent apology to others experiencing similar conditions. He shared his experience as a key part of his recovery. Paul Sesay, Founder and CEO of Inclusive Companies, highlighted the profound impact of the unsung heroes in communities. He stressed the importance of their empathy and the invaluable community action. Sesay commented on the difficulties faced by individuals in these times and the essential nature of community support. The event was an uplifting celebration of the extraordinary achievements of the ordinary people who make a difference. Kamara has learned a lot from these events and continues to share his story. He is truly an inspiration and a great example of a person facing challenges and coming out on top





