Chris Lynn given one-month ban after positive cocaine test at T20 Blast Finals Day

The Cricket Regulator says former Northants Steelbacks batter Chris Lynn tested positive for cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine after this season's T20 Blast Finals Day and served a one-month suspension.

Former Northants Steelbacks batter Chris Lynn returned a positive drugs test after playing in this season's T20 Blast Finals Day, the Cricket Regulator has announced.

Cocaine's metabolite benzoylecgonine was found in Lynn's urine sample and he was given a one-month suspension, which has now been served. The former Australia international served his suspension between 31 July and 30 August 2026. The regulator confirmed the positive test and the sanction, which has now been completed. Lynn asserted the usage amounted to an out-of-competition violation and was unrelated to sporting performance.

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A view supporting that position was given by an expert assigned by the regulator. The 44-minute-old announcement from the Cricket Regulator set out the details of the case. Lynn has since completed a substance of abuse treatment programme, which reduced his potential suspension from three months to one month. Lynn had returned to play for Northants this year.

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Lynn's Northants Return

He scored 880 T20 runs in two previous spells with the county in 2022 and 2023. He was also part of the Hampshire side beaten by Somerset in the 2025 Blast final. That appearance came alongside his return to Northants for the current season. Northamptonshire will receive no sanction for the positive test, the regulator confirmed.

The county has been approached for comment. The Cricket Regulator is an independent body, established in December 2023. It is responsible for monitoring compliance with the game's regulations. The case centred on benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, which was detected in Lynn's urine sample after Finals Day.

The regulator's announcement confirmed both the finding and the penalty. Lynn's argument that the violation was out of competition and unrelated to sporting performance was supported by an expert appointed by the regulator. That assessment formed part of the case that led to the reduced sanction. The one-month suspension has already been served, meaning Lynn is free to play.

Cricket Regulator Oversight

He returned to Northants this year after previous productive spells with the county. His 880 T20 runs for Northants across 2022 and 2023 made him a notable overseas addition. He also featured for Hampshire in the 2025 Blast final, where Somerset came out on top. Northamptonshire's position is that the county will face no sanction over the positive test.

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The regulator confirmed that no action would be taken against the club. The Cricket Regulator was set up in December 2023 as an independent body. Its role is to monitor compliance with the game's regulations and handle disciplinary matters. Lynn has completed the substance of abuse treatment programme attached to the case.

Completion of that programme was what reduced the possible three-month suspension to the one month he served. The finding adds to the record of this season's T20 Blast Finals Day. Lynn played in the showpiece event before the positive test was confirmed by the regulator. The regulator's statement did not include any further sanction beyond the one-month suspension.

It confirmed the suspension had been served and that the treatment programme was complete. Northants have been contacted for comment on the regulator's announcement. The club has not yet responded publicly. The case is one of the first high-profile matters handled under the Cricket Regulator since it was established. The independent body oversees compliance with the sport's regulations.